Planting 10 billion trees is of immense importance to Pakistan, PM Imran Khan says





Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the plan to plant 10 billion trees was of immense importance to Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony after the signing of the agreement between the World Banks and the Ministry of Climate Change, Prime Minister Imran said the mutual pact is vital for Pakistan’s prosperity. He added that we are grateful to the World Bank and that the country is influenced by climate change. In order to stop global warming, the country must take important steps. Rain is reduced across the country. Rainfall has also decreased in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK). Various countries are tense over the issue of the climactic environmental pollution in the world.

Due to the increase in the number of fires, floods and other catastrophic incidents destroying the forest, the frequency of precipitation has decreased. Glaciers are melting due to the increase in temperature.

He added that it was high time for Pakistan to plant 10 billion trees in the country. The tree planting campaign is necessary for national parks and cities. Most of the forest land has been seized. We must save the forest areas from devastation. The population is reaching its peak in the country at a very rapid rate.

In addition, he said Pakistan must save parks across the country. He announced that 15 new national parks were to be created soon. The government will monitor the maintenance of the parks using drones and satellites. He added that in this way the green sectors will be increased in the country. He added that in Islamabad, there is strong demographic pressure.

Earlier in June 2021, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan focused on meeting the target of planting trees as part of the 10 billion tree tsunami program to protect the future environment of the country.

He was addressing a special event on green finance innovations in the country, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change as part of World Environment Day in Islamabad.

Stressing the importance of environmental protection for a better future for the next generations, he called for the creation of national parks and the promotion of urban forestry.

The prime minister said he was happy that people had started to raise awareness about tree planting, and school children were also taking part in the campaign. He said that every citizen should help make the country green.

Imran Khan said it was encouraging that mangrove cover spreads in Pakistan over the past 20 years. He stressed the need to use the new techniques adopted by China to raise forests in the country.

Imran Khan said Pakistan contributes less than one percent of global carbon emissions; however, it was one of the most vulnerable countries in terms of the effects of global warming from melting glaciers.

He added that the world started paying attention to the issue of climate change some 20 years ago and now realizes the gravity of the situation. He said Pakistan will take the lead in global efforts to protect the environment.

On this occasion, a joint declaration was signed to initiate dialogue with the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada for Pakistan s first Nature Bond, and the possibility of a Debt for Nature exchange.

The World Bank study on “Blue Carbon” was also presented which, for the first time, gives an economic value to the undeveloped marine resources of the country, notably the mangroves and seagrass beds of Pakistan.

A memorandum of understanding with the Chinese group Elion was also signed to pilot green ecological zones in Pakistan.

