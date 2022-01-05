Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle officially joins the Trump family





Donald Trump Jr. put a ring on his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyles, but while the engagement news is fresh to the public, it’s something they’ve known for a year. It turns out Donald Trumps’ eldest son proposed on New Years Eve 2020 and the couple have kept it a secret until now.

Donald Jr. asked the question on his 43rd birthday on December 31, 2020, but the duo had good reason to keep the news to himself. They have kept it private for the past year as they settled into Florida living after moving from New York City, a Daily Mail insider has revealed. Both are focused on their children, they have six between them and their work. Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle came to life outside the White House after his father lost the November 2020 presidential election, and the entire Trump clan moved to Florida.

The couple now reside in a $ 9.7 million, 11,270 square foot mansion with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plenty of room for Donald Jr.’s five children of his first wife, Vanessa Trump and teenage son. de Guilfoyles from her second marriage to Eric Villency. (Her first marriage was to California Governor Gavin Newsom.) It’s shocking that such important (and happy) news from Trump is being kept under wraps, but that it has been an open secret for the past 12 months to those in the circle. restricted. And it’s hard to miss this 8 carat diamond engagement ring.

Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle didn’t even care about an official announcement once internet detectives spotted the massive ring on his finger in an Instagram post, they let others confirm the news for them. One wonders if their marriage will also be a subtle affair, which would be surprising for the normally very public couple.

