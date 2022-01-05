Narendra Modi highlights development in Manipur linked to polls

The Prime Minister flew to Agartala, the capital of Tripura, where he continued to highlight his government’s development efforts to ensure “progress and prosperity” in the northeast.

From the capital of Manipurs, Imphal, where he spoke at a massive rally, Modi flew to Agartala, the capital of Tripura, where he continued to highlight his government’s development efforts to to ensure the progress and prosperity of the Northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a whirlwind trip to Manipur on Tuesday, where he inaugurated and launched 22 projects worth Rs 4,800 crore, in addition to affirming peace and development in the state. thanks to the continued efforts of the BJP. dual-engine government in the Center and in the state.

During the Imphal rally, Modi laid the groundwork for five national road projects worth Rs 1,670 crore, a cancer hospital in Imphal in PPP mode and a Rs 200 crore Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in addition to inaugurating a steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 to decongest traffic between Silchar (Assam) and Imphal and 2,387 mobile towers across the state and a water project of Rs 280 crore.

As in Imphal, he addressed a massive rally in Agartala under high security at a time when corona cases were on the rise in India.

In his nearly 33-minute speech, Modi highlighted how he brought the central government to your door when previous governments left the state alone and how he changed the policy of previous governments of not looking to the Is in Act East politics.

Thanking the people of Manipur for forming a stable government that rules with a full majority and with full impact, Modi said that due to the stability and people’s choice of the state, many development programs reached the targeted beneficiaries.

The BJP-led government came to power in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples Party (NPP) and the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), the Lokjanshakti Party and independents, but the BJP and NPP have made it clear that they would not have an alliance before the election. in the next polls where the BJP plans to win the majority of its own.

The Manipur Assembly polls are expected to take place in March.

Modi said that due to the continuous efforts of the twin-engine government there is no fire of extremism and insecurity in this region and instead there is a light of peace and development. and how from a state of blockade, Manipur became a state giving way to international trade.

The young people here and especially the girls of Manipur have made the country proud all over the world. Especially today the young people of the country are taking inspiration from the Manipur players, Modi said, adding: “We need to maintain stability in Manipur and take Manipur to new heights of development. And only the twin-engine government can do this job.

Senior BJP state leader Asnikumar Moirangthem said the Modis rally would provide the momentum state unity needed to take its election campaign to the next level.

The huge turnout and love that people have shown will give us the right momentum. It was an important and successful rally, he said.

However, the opposition Congress was unimpressed and published a series of tweets as the people of Manipur are fed up with jumlas and lies and have decided to reject the BJP and Manipur needs a leader. who really cares about them. Whether ensuring development, sustainability or equity, whether implementing the national health mission or MGNREGA or the mid-day meal program, name it and the BJP government in Manipur performed the worst in all major prosperity indicators. And that’s why- #ManipurRejectsModi, Congress tweeted.