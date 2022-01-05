Russia and China wage war on the past | Ben cohen

Almost 80 years after its first publication and more than 30 years after the disappearance of its muse, the Soviet Union, from the political map, George Orwell’s 1984 novel remains depressingly topical.

A masterful and deeply moving journey into the state of mind engendered by totalitarian rule, 1984 is replete with memorable quotes, including the salient observation of its main protagonist, Winston Smith, that he who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.

This maxim has been unmistakably visible in Russia and China in recent days, where those in control of the present have bulldozed through the recent past in a blatant attempt to erase the historic record of democratic struggles in both nations and all in the service of a decidedly undemocratic future.

On December 22, 2021, authorities at the University of Hong Kong erected barriers and tarps around the Pillar of Shame, a statue commemorating the 1989 massacre of student protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, before workers dismantle the structure and remove it from campus.

Created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschit, the Pillar of Shame has stood on campus since 1997, when Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule. It featured 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies stacked on top of each other in a deeply disturbing reminder of the massacre ordered by the Chinese Communist Party in October 1989, when it classically turned army tanks against protesters. unarmed students gathered in Tiananmen Square in the heart of the capital.

In a statement supporting the withdrawal, HKU said its decision to ban what it mocked as an aged statue was based on external legal advice and a risk assessment in the best interest of the university, a polite manner of say that she had complied with the CCP’s political intimidation. Like clockwork, the next day two more universities in Hong Kong announced they were removing works of art commemorating the 1989 massacre. Following the removal of a statue by dissident Chinese artist Chen Weiming, the Hong Kong Lingnan University announced in an equally oblique fashion that it acted after reviewing and assessing items on campus that may pose legal and security risks to the university community.

In Russia, meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin’s regime has ordered the closure of the country’s oldest human rights group, Memorial. Founded during the last period of Communist Party rule in the late 1980s, the group is dedicated to researching and exposing political repression in present-day Russia, as well as documenting the crimes of the soviet era. A December 28, 2021 ruling by the Russian Supreme Court dissolved Memorial on the grounds that it violated the country’s draconian foreign agent law, which is frequently used to silence dissent.

Memorial’s main founder was Andrei Sakharov, the prominent Soviet nuclear physicist who became the USSR’s foremost dissident. Natan Sharansky, the Soviet Jewish political prisoner who worked as Sakharov’s translator, reflected in a 1990 article that after supplying the Soviet Union with the hydrogen bomb, Sakharov activated an even more powerful weapon, which ultimately destroyed empire, he began to openly express his beliefs, wielding the moral power of a free man. He demonstrated that no matter how totalitarian a regime, an individual can declare support for those who suffer and gradually challenge the norms of an entire society. Sakharov, almost alone, created the moral climate that undermined the Soviet regime.

Like Memorial, and like the commemorative statues dismantled and destroyed by China, the uplifting moral climate that once resembled the resignation of the Communist regime in history is itself part of a past that authorities in Moscow and Beijing are determined to rewrite. What was widely regarded in the West as the forward march of democracy has been seen in these capitals as a series of insults to national honor. The Soviet Union was dismantled, Chinese influence was limited, Western military might asserted itself first in the Balkans, in Russia’s backyard, then in the Middle East, leaving military planners Russians and Chinese look back wistfully.

Over the past 20 years, however, the balance has shifted: Western countries no longer want to wage foreign wars, which means Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose power bases are rooted in their military establishments and intelligence, have greater latitude to suppress dissent within and projecting their power outside. In the Russian case, the focus is on Ukraine, while for China the targets are Taiwan and the remnants of a democratic order that remain in Hong Kong.

The Russian and Chinese leaders must bury those elements of the past which saw democratic activism challenge and overcome the one-party regime, in order to rekindle exactly those policies of repression, misery and external aggression which led to these protests in first place. Both countries are grappling with grandiose political transformation projects led from above. For Putin, the goal is to reverse what he called the greatest political catastrophe of the previous century; the disappearance of the USSR.

For China, the watchword is sinization, Xis’ term for imposing on the whole of its country various elements, in particular its national and religious minorities, a supreme loyalty to Chinese culture and to the CCP. The brutal implications of this policy have already been seen in the northwestern Xinjiang region, where up to 2 million members of the Uyghur Muslim minority have been held in prison camps, and they are now infiltrating into other regions. Xi was the elephant in the room, a Catholic priest in Hong Kong told Reuters following an anxious private meeting with Catholic clergy in mainland China in late October. We all know that the word sinisation carries a political agenda, and they did not have to specify it.

Winston Smith’s idea that control of the past is a necessary condition for control of the future is confirmed in almost every action taken by these regimes. And as faith in democracy as the most preferable of political systems declines in the West, the ideological fusion in the East of communism, nationalism and faith in the state is experiencing a renaissance.

The response of the United States and other Western governments has been to engage in aggressive diplomacy and threaten supposedly punitive financial measures, such as removing access to the international payments system SWIFT. There are many reasons to fear that these actions will take neither Russia nor China away from their current paths, and many indications that if they fail, our leaders will have little stomach for a deeper confrontation.

Ben Cohen is a New York-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS. To learn more about Cohen’s Chronicles, visit cjn.org/cohen.