Boris Johnson sticks to plan B in a bid to overcome Omicron without lockdown

BORIS JOHNSON Said there is a good chance he will not impose further restrictions on England to deal with the massive wave of Omicron cases.

Johnson supported continuing Plan B measures despite some parts of the NHS reportedly feeling temporarily overwhelmed.

The Prime Minister confirmed he would advocate in his cabinet on the need to stick to work-from-home advice, wearing masks and Covid health passes to weather the wave of infections, but warned that anyone who believes the battle with disease is over is deeply wrong.

With daily laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in England and Scotland exceeding 200,000 for the first time, Mr.

So with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again, he said at a press conference in Downing Street the day before. from the date of review of the restrictions announced four weeks. There are.

We can keep our schools and businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus.

The PM accepted the coming weeks were going to be tough and said some services would be disrupted by staff absences as he pledged to fortify the NHS to resist pressure and protect supply chains.

Critical workers

As part of the measures, he said 100,000 essential workers, including those in transport, police and food distribution, would undergo lateral flow tests every working day from Monday.

As our NHS goes on a war footing, I will recommend to Cabinet tomorrow to continue with Plan B, he added.

Because the public reacted and changed their behavior, your behavior, gaining precious time to get gun boosters and help the NHS deal with the Omicron wave.

Pressed on how likely it is that further restrictions will be needed, Mr Johnson said it depended to be absolutely frank on whether the strain first identified in South Africa behaves the same way as there. -low and how fast it spreads.

I would say we have a good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without needing any additional restrictions and certainly without needing a lockdown, he added.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty has acknowledged that some hospitals, parts of the country will be under severe pressure over the next two weeks, with high numbers of staff isolating infections compounding the pressures typical winter conditions.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that the NHS is under enormous pressure as hospital admissions are high.

He declined to give a definition of what would constitute overwhelmed service, but added that different trusts and locations, at different times, will at least feel temporarily overwhelmed.

He also pledged to give plenty of time before changing the definition of fully vaccinated to include a booster dose to obtain the Covid health certificate for entry into large wards.

Untenable

Chief science adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it would be untenable to continue with booster doses every few months and the program would look more like annual flu shots in the future.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused Mr Johnson of complacency as people struggled to access Covid testing and critical incidents were reported by hospitals.

He told reporters: The NHS is under serious pressure, the Prime Minister needs to be honest with the country about these pressures and, more importantly, explain how he plans to deal with them.

The press conference took place on the day that 218,724 more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in England and Scotland.

This was the first time the daily recorded figure has exceeded 200,000, although that number was inflated by some reports delayed during the holiday period.

The latest figures from NHS England show that 15,044 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday morning, including 797 requiring mechanical ventilation.

Mr Johnson’s administration in Westminster has stuck with Plan B restrictions despite introducing tighter restrictions in other countries in the UK.

#open journalism No news is bad news

Support the journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Trays

Professor Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College London scholar whose data was instrumental in the UK’s March 2020 lockdown, said infection rates could already level off in London and could drop across the country in a matter of weeks.

The Governments Sage Science Advisory Group member told BBC Radio 4s Today: I would say that with an epidemic that has spread so quickly and reached such high numbers, it cannot maintain those numbers. forever so we expect to see cases the numbers start to drop next week, maybe already in london, but in other areas a week to three weeks.

It remains to be seen whether they then drop precipitously, or whether we see a trend much like the one we saw with Delta in July of an initial decline and then a fairly high plateau, remains to be seen.

It is simply too difficult to interpret current trends in gender diversity and what the effect of reopening schools will be.

Matthew Taylor, the Confederation’s chief executive of the NHS representing health agencies, said the situation for staff in hospitals is nearly impossible as leaders try to manage their resources.

He told Times Radio that the most urgent item for many is the number of employees absent due to Covid, adding that hospital admissions may appear to have plateaued in London or that he could. there is a second peak after the new year now, but it is increasing across the rest of Brittany.

Critical incident

Meanwhile, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said at least half a dozen NHS hospitals have declared a critical incident as they attempt to respond to Covid.

Morecambe Bay NHS Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust were among those reporting critical incidents.

Lancashire County Council Public Health Director Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said today: So we are preparing for an Omicron case tsunami in Lancashire.

Hospitals in Greater Manchester have said they will suspend some elective surgeries and appointments due to the growing impact of Covid-19 and staff shortages.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority said hospitals had made the difficult decision on a temporary basis, but it would not affect cancer treatment, heart surgery, vascular surgery or transplants.