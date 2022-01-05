Towards Turkish-Armenian normalization? – World – Al-Ahram Weekly

Ankara has suddenly started courting Yerevan, and Yerevan seems interested.

Three days apart in mid-December, the two capitals have appointed special envoys for talks aimed at reviving bilateral relations frozen since 1993. If the negotiations, which will be sponsored by Moscow, are successful, they could lead to a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the former told Sputnik News on December 24.

However, despite such measures, the prospects for success appear far from certain, according to Fehim Tasktekin in the Al-Monitor website. “Nagorno-Karabakh may no longer be an obstacle to Armenian-Turkish normalization, but the political and psychological stumbling blocks remain intact,” he said.

Ankara sees Armenia as a permanent thorn in its side, with the “Armenian lobby” in Washington and other Western capitals constantly recounting the humanitarian tragedy that befell Armenians under the former Ottoman Empire and urging them to do so. pressure on Turkey to recognize what it was. : genocide.

Ankara sticks to its own reading of this story, claiming that the Turks founded a new republic in the 1920s and therefore should not be associated with the crimes of the Ottoman Empire. In addition, atrocities were committed by both sides, he said.

Armenians refute this claim and contradict it with heaps of testimonies and historical accounts documenting in detail the forced marches, massacres and other cruelties which have left hundreds of thousands of Armenian dead and attesting to a deliberate policy of annihilation.

Although no political party in Turkey is ready to recognize the Armenian genocide, except the pro-Kurdish progressive People’s Democratic Party (HDP), there has been a certain degree of softening and soul-searching in some. political circles, especially the more western ones who share the views of many NGOs and advocacy groups.

At a more pragmatic level, some believe that their country’s attitude towards the Armenian question is an obstacle to international and regional acceptance. They realize that keeping the issue in abeyance does not serve Turkish interests in the United States and in Europe. The only solution is therefore to break the taboo on the subject and discuss it rationally in the hope of reaching a kind of “compromise”.

This could involve activating the blocked 2009 deal that called for the creation of an international commission to investigate the massacres of Armenians during WWI.

Although discussions on the issue in Turkey have received little attention in the predominantly government-dominated press, they seem to have the support of academic circles in universities and research centers, as well as in some areas of the general public, especially those affiliated with the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkey’s largest political party.

Despite the government’s iron grip on the press, the CHP and other opposition forces, which can reach the public via the internet and social media, have pushed voters away from the declining ranks of the ruling AKP. ‘Erdogan.

Indeed, one of the main reasons for his initiative to relaunch normalization talks with Yerevan was precisely to pull the rug out from under the opposition’s feet.

It is no coincidence that the initiative was launched at the height of the unprecedented fall of the Turkish lira, with its implications in terms of runaway inflation and worsening economic hardship for the vast majority of Turkish citizens. .

In this context, the pro-government media presented the rapprochement with Yerevan as a prelude to Turkey’s political and economic expansion towards the Caspian Sea and Central Asia via links via a corridor project between Turkey and the Azerbaijan passing through the Azerbaijani Autonomous Enclave of Nakhichevan along the Turkish border.

Erdogan also calculates that the initiative could reduce tensions with Brussels and the United States, which would have benefits for Turkey’s beleaguered economy. Pashinyan may be operating on a similar calculation which, as Tastekin observes, appears to be based on opening Armenia’s borders as a way to strengthen its economy and possibly reduce its dependence on Russia.

However, even if it takes off, the normalization campaign will encounter walls of resistance among nationalists on both sides. Pashinyan is in a stronger position, having survived an attempt to oust him from power in the snap elections in June 2021. But in Turkey, the situation is a bit more complicated.

The ultranationalists, represented by the National Extremist Movement Party (MHP), are not that many, but they make themselves heard and, above all, they are the junior partner of the AKP in the People’s Alliance and the key to the parliamentary majority on which Erdogan relies. .

If the MHP fell out with Erdogan on the issue of normalization to the point of severing their electoral alliance – although this is unlikely as it would amount to political suicide – it would put the country on the path to early elections.

The AKP is unlikely to perform well in these areas and, judging by recent opinion polls, the opposition would win and then follow the path of normalization.

A version of this article is published in the January 6, 2022 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly.

