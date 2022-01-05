Tripura will be India’s trade corridor: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Tripura will be a trade corridor for India and the northeastern state will be connected to Bangladesh by railways and waterways. Without naming the Left Front government led by the CPI-M, the prime minister said there were “brakes” in the development of the state because the previous government lacked the vision, mission and responsibility. state of mind for the development of the state when there was corruption in governance. The Prime Minister claimed and underlined the advantages of having the same party in power in the Center and in the State. “After the arrival of the BJP government in Tripura (in 2018), dual-engine governments are developing the state through the ‘HIRA’ model (highways, Internet, railways and airways),” Modi said during ‘a public speech in the field of Swami Vivekananda in Agartala. He said dual-engine governments (Central and State) are essential for development in all sectors, for the well-being of all, for the fulfillment of dreams and for the achievement of desired plans and goals. Appreciating the state’s efforts to make many products from bamboo, the Prime Minister said that Tripura and other northeastern states are benefiting from the Centre’s amendment to the bamboo law. Tripura is doing well in organic farming and growing pineapple, high quality rice, Agar has good prospects and these products can be exported, Modi said. He said that through the National Education Policy 2020, young people would benefit and education would be provided in local languages, which would be of great benefit to the northeastern states. After speaking at a public rally in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, the Prime Minister traveled to Agartala where he inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, built at the cost of Rs 450 crore. The new airport, which could be declared an international airport, is a state-of-the-art terminal with buildings spread over 30,000 square meters equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest integrated computer network system. The newly constructed integrated terminal at the airport, 20 km north of Agartala, is capable of handling at least 1,200 passengers at a time and 15 lakh travelers per year. He also launched two major programs in Tripura – Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 from Vidyajyoti schools. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, addressing the rally, said there were six airports in the northeast region, but after Modi became prime minister, the number of airports in the region has grown to 15 and nationwide the number of airports has increased from 74 to 140. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik also spoke at the meeting while the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya, also attended the event.

