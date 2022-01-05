Trump cancels January 6 press conference





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

(The Hill) Former President Trump cancels a press conference scheduled to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol.

The former president had planned to use Thursday’s press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., As a counter-schedule for a scheduled prayer service on Capitol Hill to commemorate the events of January 6.

In a statement, Trump blamed the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot for the cancellation. He said he would instead address many of the topics he planned to discuss at the press conference at a rally in Arizona scheduled for Jan.15.

In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the deselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and bogus media, I cancel the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and I instead, will address many of these important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15 in Arizona. There will be many people ! he said.

Trump was to use Thursday’s press conference to reiterate his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud, as well as to criticize the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, when a crowd of Trumps supporters stormed the United States Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify President Bidens’ electoral victory.

His remarks were to serve as a split screen for a solemn prayer service in Washington that will mark the worst attack on the United States Capitol in centuries.

While Trump still commands the loyalty of the GOP and its constituents, the press conference planned by Trump has raised anxiety among some Republicans who feared the party and its candidates would be forced to question the 2020 election and the elections. false allegations of fraud by former presidents as 2022 approaches. midterm elections.

But some of his most loyal supporters backed Trump’s decision to mark Jan.6 with a press conference on the 2020 election. In an interview with Fox News Laura Ingraham on Monday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) , chairman of the conservative Republican study committee, said he welcomed Trump’s remarks.

“President Trump has some important things to say Thursday, January 6,” Banks said. And like so many others, I can’t wait to hear what President Trump has to say.

Still, the press conference may have posed a political risk for Trump, who would weigh another White House candidacy in 2024. While his baseless claim that he was deprived of victory in 2020 caught fire among Republican voters, polls show most Americans believe Bidens’ victory was legitimate.

