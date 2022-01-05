House Republicans backtrack after briefly forgetting that Trump says the vaccine is good now.





On December 19, Donald Trump told an audience at an event with Bill OReilly in Dallas that he received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some people in the crowd booed, and the ex-president mocked some of his supporters in the following days, many of whom reject the vaccine and believe public health responses to COVID are reactions at best. excessive hysterics motivated by knowledge -all-liberals. Trump frequently takes this position himself but, based on his remarks at the event and other comments OReilly made later, is annoyed that he isn’t getting enough personal credit for vaccines having been developed under the auspices of his administration.

Initially, the backlash against Trump’s statement took place mostly in the more openly conspiracy-oriented, far-right part of the MAGA world, with its detractors including January 6 organizer Ali Alexander, QAnon guy Ron. Watkins and Infowars owner Alex Jones, whose site I never tire of writing, aired accusations that NASA was running child slavery colonies on Mars. The most popular figures to express their disappointment with the vaccine approval were probably cartoonist Ben Garrison and social media content farm specialist Candace Owens, although Owens said it wasn’t the fault. of Trump if he was wrong on the question because he is too old to do his own research. in line.

Corn! On December 30, the Twitter account operated by the Republican minority on House Judiciary Committees posed the question: If booster injections work, why don’t they work? The ranked Republican on the Judiciary Committee is Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a die-hard MAGA guy who, for better or worse, is part of the elected Republican mainstream. The tweet from its committees highlighted a confrontation between the MAGA value of being dismissive about COVID and the MAGA value of standing up for whatever Trump does or says. It was a test of whether the movement had grown too large for Trump to unilaterally lead.

The result of the test was that the Judicial Republicans account quickly deleted the tweet in question after it began circulating. A spokesperson for Jordan did not respond to a request for clarification of its position on the vaccine’s effectiveness over the last bank holiday weekend. Donald Trump: still n ° 1!

As to why the GOP caucus of the Judiciary Committee was posting on the issue of vaccine effectiveness in the first place, a reading of its feed shows it has taken the increasingly standard Republican approach of prioritizing to the production of anti-Biden and anti-lib social media content above. all other governance-related activities. Here, for example, is one of his latest retweets:

Make gas cheap again.

RT if you agree.

– Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 4, 2022

Conservative jurisprudence at its best!

