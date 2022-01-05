Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson did not ‘deserve’ the title of knight

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister did not “deserve” the title of knight once he left office.

Sir Keir dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s chivalry and insisted that the Prime Minister of 1997-2007 deserved the honor.

More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of the Queen’s appointment of Sir Tony to the Order of the Garter over his national record and the war in Iraq.

But Sir Keir insisted that honor – the oldest and oldest British order of chivalry – is not a ‘thorny’ issue and that Sir Tony was a ‘very successful prime minister’.

After delivering a speech in Birmingham on Labor’s priorities for 2022, Sir Keir was asked about the former prime minister’s chivalry and whether Mr Johnson should be honored in the future.

He said: “No, I’m sorry, I don’t think this Prime Minister deserved the right to have an honor. I think Tony Blair did.

Sir Keir Starmer dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s chivalry, insisting the former PM deserves the honor

He said there was “a world of difference” between Sir Tony and Mr Johnson, adding that “Tony Blair has changed the lives of millions for the better”.

He said: ‘[Sir Tony] introduced a minimum wage, he created Sure Start for young families that changed lives, invested money in hospitals and schools and, of course, was a key player in the peace deal in Ireland North.’

He added, “So I think there is a world of difference between the two (men), in my book.”

In his speech Sir Keir also paid tribute to the previous Labor governments of Attlee, Wilson and Blair, adding that they “made Britain a better country”.

He said, “We have to be the people who write the fourth chapter. The people who are creating a new Britain in the 21st century. ‘

Sir Tony’s knight title could pave the way for similar honors to his No.10 successors, following reports that the delay in granting the accolade was blocking others.

A Change.Org online petition calling for Sir Tony to be stripped of that honor was signed by more than 544,000 people on Tuesday morning.

But Sir Keir told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think it’s thorny at all; I think he deserves this honor. Obviously I respect that people have different views.

Sir Keir said there was “a world of difference” between Sir Tony and Boris Johnson (pictured), adding that “Tony Blair has changed the lives of millions for the better”

“I understand that there are strong opinions about the Iraq war. There was then and still is, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful Prime Minister of this country and made a huge difference in the lives of millions of people in this country. country.

Meanwhile, Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup told LBC: “I think he’s done a lot of good things. And I think it’s right that we honor our previous prime ministers. And he’s been Prime Minister for so long.

In a hint that Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May could be in contention for the honors, she said: “I think obviously this now opens the door for others to be recognized in the same way.”

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested that all former prime ministers should be offered the knight because “it is one of the most difficult jobs in the world”.