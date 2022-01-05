Designer says President Joko Widodo endorsed a more nuanced approach to Garuda-inspired presidential palace





It looks like we didn’t get a presidential palace’s super villain lair, as President Joko Widodo reportedly went for a more nuanced design. Related Garuda’s Inspired Design Project for Indonesia’s New State Palace Doesn’t Fly With Architects Balinese sculptor Nyoman Nuarta, famous for the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) statue on the island, was hired to design a structure that would become the centerpiece of the Presidential Palace complex in the planned new capital of East Kalimantan. Its almost too literal incorporation of the Garuda, a divine bird in Hindu mythology which is the national emblem of Indonesia, has been universally criticized. Yesterday Nyoman shared new artwork depicting Garuda’s updated mega-structure, which he said was approved by President Jokowi when the design was presented to the administration on January 3. The design was greeted with joy and was approved by the president, Nyoman wrote in the caption. While the structure still looks like the Garuda spreading its wings, it notably lacks an obvious head element, which was one of the main reasons the original design never took off: A proposed design for Indonesia’s New State Palace. Photo: video screenshot It is not clear whether Garuda’s structure would have any practical use. In any case, the government and Nyoman hope that the presidential palace could attract tourists. Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the government aims to complete the presidential palace by 2024 as it seeks to start moving to the new capital by then.

