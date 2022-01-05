Uyghurs sue Xi and others

An Uyghur group in Turkey has filed a criminal complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials for alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The group is made up of 19 Uyghurs. They live in Turkey. The group filed the complaint with Turkish judicial authorities on Tuesday. The complaint targets 112 people, including Xi and security officials.

He alleges that China is holding 116 Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region.

The plaintiffs’ attorney said Xi and security officials were suspected of being involved in the genocide.

Uyghurs are ethnically close to the Turkish people. About 50,000 of them live in Turkey.

After the complaint was filed, around 150 Uyghurs rallied against the Chinese government outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

A protester, Medine Nazimi, said her sister was in a concentration camp. She said that she and her sister are both Turkish citizens. Nazimi said her sister is innocent. She added that she wanted the Turkish government to save her brother.

China is hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start next month. The Uyghurs of Turkey oppose it. The lawsuit appears to be aimed at raising international awareness of the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region ahead of the Beijing Olympics.