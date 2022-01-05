PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today and launch new medical infrastructure in three cities





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than 42,750 crore, Wednesday in Ferozepur, Punjab. The PM will travel to the city for the event which is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Modi’s visit to the city precedes the next polls in the Punjab. These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway; four tracks of the Amritsar-Una section and the new Mukerian-Talwara wide gauge railway line, according to PMO. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the satellite center of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur, which will be built with a budget of 490.5 crore and include 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It will also house 10 specialized clinical departments and five other support departments, as well as minor and major operating rooms. I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. In a program in Ferozepur, the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the population. https://t.co/5Xpqo1OdAo – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022 It will provide services in 10 specialties, including internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT and psychiatry-Detoxification drugs, ANI news agency reported. Read also | Gathering of Prime Minister Ferozepur: reinforced security in the middle of agricultural unions calls for demonstrations on the site Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur which will be developed at a cost of approximately 325 crore each and with a capacity of approximately 100 seats. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving connectivity across the country, the foundation stone for two major road corridors will be laid in Punjab. It will also be a step towards realizing the prime minister’s vision of improving accessibility to major religious centers, the PMO said. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway, 669 kilometers long, will be developed at a total cost of approximately 39,500 crores. This will cut the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra by half. Read also | PM Modis Manipur pitch: India is now looking east The Greenfield Highway will connect the main Sikh religious sites of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in ​​Katra. The highway will also connect key economic centers like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the three / UT states of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir . The grid of the Amritsar-Una section will be done at the cost of approximately 1,700 crores. It will help improve connectivity to the religious sites of Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town (home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib). Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a host of development projects in the states ahead of the legislative elections this year. The Punjab is among the states due to go to parliamentary elections this year.

