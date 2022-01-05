Pakistani opposition calls Imran Khan a “thief” after ECP committee report on foreign funding





ANI | Update: January 05, 2022 at 8:32 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 5 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties criticized the prime minister on Tuesday after a report by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel examining Imran Khan’s party funds revealed that ‘he had hidden funds worth millions of rupees and called him a “thief”. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah in a statement said the review committee’s report “exposed the theft of Imran Khan and the PTI,” Geo News reported. “Review panel revealed the true face of the PTI to the nation […] Imran Khan and PTI, who accused others of theft, turned out to be thieves themselves, ”he said. reveal the purpose for which the hidden bank accounts were used. Going after Khan, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan not only “stole and hid money, but also looted the people, ”Geo News reported. Maryam said that “the leaks, the revelations and the constant evidence are more than enough to bring down the PTI.” been such a corrupt ruler, a liar and a conspirator as Imran Khan in Pakistani history? ”she asked.

The ECP report stated that the PTI had provided “false information” regarding the party’s funding. He said the statement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the party had received funding of 1.64 billion rupees, Geo News reported. According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP. People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri, addressing a press conference in Lahore, asked the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide the ECP with full details of the account banking and financing. details of the rest of the accounts […] PPP has submitted full details of its accounts, ”she said, Geo News reported. Later, in a tweet, Marri said, “Imran Khan talashi do (take your exam). PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said the review committee’s report had “washed away the honesty of Imran Khan.” “Imran Khan acts as the champion of transparency in the country, but in the case of foreign funding, he makes lame excuses to stop the hearing; PTI uses smear to cover up its own theft,” he said. He said, Geo News reported. The review committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI. Babar alleged that the PTI received funds from illegal sources and that the party was also involved in money laundering, according to Dawn. (ANI)

