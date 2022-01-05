Capitol Attack Panel Seeks Cooperation From Fox News Host Sean Hannity | Attack on the US Capitol





The United States House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly attack on the United States Capitol in January is seeking cooperation from Sean Hannity, Fox News host and one of Donald’s closest allies Trump in the media, as the committee continues to expand its reach.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and vice-president Liz Cheney asked Hannity to answer questions regarding communications between Hannity and the former president, as well as the president’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others at the time. leading to the attack, the same day and after.

In a letter to Hannity, released on Tuesday, Thompson and Cheney wrote: The select committee now has information in their possession, as noted in part below, indicating that you had prior knowledge of President Trumps and his legal teams. providing for Jan. 6.

It also appears that you are expressing concerns and providing advice to the President and some White House staff regarding this planning. You also had relevant communications during the riot and in the days following. These communications make you a witness to the facts in our investigation.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency revealed last month that Hannity and other Fox News hosts sent a message to Meadows during the attack. Hannity was a big supporter of Trump on his Fox show, as well as an advisor to the former president.

Can he make a statement? Asking people to leave the Capitol? Hannity texted Meadows during the attack, according to recently released files. The presenter avoided publicly blaming Trump for infuriating the mob who then attacked the Capitol.

In his letter, Thompson said the committee had immense respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the right of Americans to freely express their political views, and did not intend to seek information regarding Hannitys broadcasts.

However, the president said, the committee also has the responsibility of investigating the dozens of text messages it has in its possession, dating from Dec.31, 2020 to Jan.20, 2021, between Hannity, Trump and Meadows regarding the outcome of the presidential election of 2020 and Trumps failed in his efforts to challenge it.

A specific December 2020 text from Hannity to Meadows highlighted in the letter reads: I do NOT see January 6 unfolding as it is told. After the 6th. (sic) He is expected to announce that he will lead the national effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up every day. Stay engaged. When he speaks, people listen.

The letter to Hannity also highlights texts from the day before the uprising, including one in which Hannity is very worried about the next 48 hours and another in Meadows in which he writes, Pence pressure. WH’s lawyer will be leaving. The letter says that other text messages emerge that Hannity may have spoken directly with Trump on January 5 regarding planning for the next day.

Rioters in the US capital last January. The anniversary of the insurgency will be celebrated on Thursday. Photography: Jos Luis Magaa / AP

Hannity had previously criticized the violence that took place almost a year ago on Capitol Hill. But he also sharply criticized the committee and its work, saying after the revelation of its texts: We told you this is a waste of time and money. They have a predetermined outcome.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the request. Jay Sekulow, Hannitys’ attorney, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and will respond to it if necessary.

The request is the first of the nine-member panel to be a member of the media and opens a new door to the investigation as it expands its scope to all those who have been in contact with the former president and his relatives in the era surrounding the attack.

The committee says the extraordinary treasure trove of documents it has collected so far of up to 35,000 pages of documents, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump, flesh out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which took place on live television.

As the House prepares to commemorate the anniversary of the attack on Thursday, the panel, which began its work last summer, has already interviewed nearly 300 people and issued subpoenas to more than 40 as he seeks to create a complete record of the attack and events. leading there.

Thompson said about 90% of the witnesses called by the committee cooperated despite the challenge from prominent Trump allies such as Meadows and Steve Bannon.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will mark the anniversary this Thursday with speeches, as well as a list of commemorative events.

At the same time on Monday, Donald Trump announced that he was canceling his own press conference that day, blaming the House committee.

In light of the outright bias and dishonesty of the Unselected Committee of Jan.6 Democrats, two failed Republicans and Fake News Media, I am canceling the Jan.6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago, said Trump.

