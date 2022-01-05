Indonesia secures coal supplies in hopes of lifting export ban | Energy

The Indonesian utility on Tuesday ensured an additional 7.5 million tonnes of coal supply on Tuesday, helping to prevent power outages, increase inventories and increase the chances of the government lifting its budget soon. export ban.

The island country, the world’s largest exporter of coal used in power plants and China’s largest foreign supplier, on Saturday announced an export ban in January to avoid blackouts of domestic generators.

The move pushed up coal prices in China, although Indonesian officials are expected to review the ban on Wednesday.

State utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said it had secured the additional supply, but intended to continue increasing stocks to a minimum usage level of 20 days.

Coal-fired power plants that are in crisis are starting to see their supply problem resolve, Darmawan Prasodjo, managing director of PLN, said in a statement.

A PLN spokesperson could not immediately comment on the additional amount of PLN needed for the expected stock level. PLN previously said it needed 5.1 million tonnes of additional supply for January to avoid widespread blackouts.

Pandu Sjahrir, president of the Indonesian Coal Miners’ Association (ICMA), said the 10 largest members of the group would help PLN close the supply gap as a very short term solution.

Total ban

A month-long ban could be avoided with such coordination, said Rory Simington, senior analyst for Asia-Pacific coal research at Wood Mackenzie.

A halt to Indonesian exports would have a major impact on thermal coal markets, but a total ban for January is unnecessary and unlikely to be implemented in our opinion, Simington said.

We expect 40 million tonnes of Indonesian exports in January and total domestic demand is in the order of 12 million tonnes; Addressing any deficit would require only a fraction of total capacity, he added.

The ICMA said in a statement Tuesday that the group is in discussions with the government to resolve the issue and work with members to meet their national obligations.

We are optimistic that the supply shortage in some power plants can be quickly resolved and we hope that exports can be gradually reopened, he said.

The group said distribution was affected by difficulties securing ships to transport coal to the utility.

The main obstacle on the ground hindering the acceleration of supply distribution is the availability of barges, he said.

Coal futures in China, the world’s largest consumer of fuel, surged on Tuesday in fears the export ban could threaten the energy security of some of the world’s largest economies.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has threatened to revoke the permits of miners who do not supply more coal to local power plants [File: Achmad Ibrahim/AP]

China’s benchmark thermal coal futures rose 7.8% on the first day of trading since the policy was announced. Futures contracts closed at 713.80 yuan ($ 112) per ton, up 6.4%.

This is the largest daily increase since October 19, when prices hit a record 1,848 yuan ($ 291) per tonne amid a supply shortage in China caused by mine shortages national.

If maintained beyond Wednesday’s review, the Indonesian ban could put pressure on China to rethink unofficial import restrictions it has placed on Australian coal.

If the Indonesian coal export ban were to be extended, China would have to resort to Australian coal again, the latter being one of the main beneficiaries of the Indonesian coal export ban, analyst Sabrin Chowdhury said. at Fitch Solutions, which is part of the Fitch group.

Some Indonesian miners have declared force majeure on their shipments, the legal term when a supplier cannot honor a contract due to forces beyond their control, coal traders based in Singapore and India said on Tuesday.

The companies that declared force majeure were mostly those that had not fulfilled the so-called Internal Market Obligation (DMO), said a coal mines official in Jakarta.

Under the rule, miners are required to sell 25 percent of their output to local power plants at a maximum price of $ 70 per tonne.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday threatened to revoke operating licenses for minors who did not meet their DMO requirements.

The economic powers of Asia, China, India, Japan and South Korea, together received 73% of Indonesia’s coal exports in 2021, according to Kpler ship tracking data.