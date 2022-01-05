ECP report: Nawaz attacks Prime Minister, former CJP – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its component Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down following the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) report on the foreign funding, allegedly for not disclosing millions of rupees to the ECP, which his party allegedly received from foreign individuals and companies.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to criticize the Prime Minister and also said former ECP officials are also responsible for allegedly covering up his ugly face.

The betrayal of Pakistan by Imran Khan under the pretext of justice has now been exposed. Who knew that Saqib Nisars Sadiq and Amin’s face would turn so horrible! Former ECP officials are also responsible for covering up that gruesome face, she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Maryam said: Imran Khan not only stole and went into hiding [the accounts], but also looted the pockets of the people and enjoyed an extravagant life with the money earned from public splinters. Repeated disclosures, leaks and tons of evidence are enough to get rid of everything PTI, including Imran Khan.

In a statement, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to the report of foreign funding cases by the ECP review panel submitted to the Commission. and not yet published.

[PM] Imran Khan no longer had legal or moral grounds to continue as Prime Minister after being proven to be corrupt, money launderer and [a] thief in the report. The report exposed the true face of the fake Sadiq and Ameen to the world, she argued, adding that the prime minister should resign and dissolve parliament.

The review panel report proved that Imran withheld 53 accounts and that foreign individuals and companies funded Imran Khan, she said, adding that the ECP should take legal action against Imran Khan after this incriminating evidence.

Imran Khan was so obsessed with the evidence that he now has to accept the evidence and step down. This report also proved that it was funded by foreign forces to overthrow an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. [Nawaz Sharif]. The report also revealed to the nation why Imran Khan had done everything to destroy the national economy in order to fulfill his masters’ agenda of foreign funding, she said.

In a separate statement, PDM spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah also called on the prime minister to step down immediately. He said the review panel report had fully exposed Imran Khan and his party, adding that Imran Khan was bringing corruption charges against others without any evidence, but that he himself was proven to be a thief by the ECP.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the nation as to why he had not disclosed his 53 bank accounts. He added that the prime minister also had to explain for what purposes secret bank accounts were used by the ruling party.

He said the ECP report proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a trustworthy person, adding that the review panel report further proved PTI’s involvement in the reception of illegal foreign funds. He said that the entire PTI as well as Imran Khan should be permanently banned from doing any kind of politics in Pakistan.

