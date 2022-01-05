Trump cancels event scheduled for anniversary of Jan.6 Capitol riots





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled an event billed as a press conference he was scheduled to hold on the first anniversary of the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump is reportedly planning to defend the rioters at the event, which he was going to host at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

After Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, the former president repeatedly spread the lie that widespread fraud led to his defeat. On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and forced Congress into hiding, delaying lawmakers’ confirmation of Biden’s victory.

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, one of whom holds up a Confederate battle flag that reads “Come and take it”, during clashes with Capitol Hill police at a rally to protest the certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on January 6, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The House impeached Trump a week later for inciting insurgency. The Senate acquitted him.

In recent months, Trump has defended rioters chanting the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who rebuffed pressure from Trump to challenge the Electoral College results. Pence played a formal role in Congressional tally of Biden’s victory.

In a statement Tuesday night, the former president claimed he was canceling the event due to “complete bias and dishonesty” from the media and the House select committee investigating Trump’s role in the attack January 6.

Trump has pledged to discuss the same “important topics” at a rally in Arizona scheduled for Jan.15.

The select committee, charged with investigating the facts and causes of the January 6 riot, issued dozens of subpoenas to current and former Trump associates.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Told CNN on Tuesday that investigators wanted to speak directly with Pence.

Biden is expected to speak Thursday on the first anniversary of the attack and highlight it as a threat to American democracy. Democrats in Congress have also cited the invasion of Capitol Hill, among other factors, as they push for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights.

