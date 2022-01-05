Chinese President Xi visits Olympic Winter Games venues as challenges escalate





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the venues of the Beijing Winter Olympics a month before the games started amid a worsening Covid-19 epidemic and diplomatic tensions with Western countries on human rights. Xi visited the National Speed ​​Skating Ring, Athletes’ Village, and operations and media centers on Tuesday (Jan.4), according to the China Daily. The English-language newspaper said it had greeted competitors, coaches and volunteers preparing for the event, which runs February 4-20, without commenting. The 68-year-old man and everyone else in photographs from his visit wore face masks, an unusual move for the Chinese leader who often appears in public without a mask – perhaps a sign of increased caution as the city of Xi he is experiencing the country’s most serious epidemic since the start of the pandemic. Footage from public broadcaster CCTV showed Mr. Xi removing his face mask when addressing crowds from a distance. China is committed to hosting “simple, safe and beautiful” Winter Games, unlike the spectacle of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. The attempt to lower expectations is in large part due to China’s inability to clear Covid-19 from its borders, despite strict quarantine rules for inbound travelers, and a policy of mass tracing, testing and interlocks to contain flare-ups. Xi’an, a city of 13 million people in central China’s Shaanxi province, faces shortages of food and medical care as its lockdown approaches two weeks. Yuzhou, with a population of around 1.2 million in central Henan Province, was taken into custody on Monday, the Global Times reported. Zhengzhou, the capital of the same province, said on Tuesday it had closed some neighborhoods. The Winter Games are also the target of a diplomatic boycott led by the United States. The Biden administration announced the decision in December, citing “crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations.” Australia, Canada and Britain have announced similar measures, and Japan has said it will not send any government officials, although it has avoided the words “diplomatic boycott”. Beijing has vehemently denied the accusation of genocide leveled against its management of the far west region of Xinjiang, which has a large Muslim Uyghur population. China says it offers vocational training and educational opportunities while cracking down on terrorism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinas-president-xi-visits-winter-olympics-venues-as-challenges-mount The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos