Boris Johnson announces UK plan to exit Omicron without shutting down

Boris Johnson has announced that the UK can endure the country’s current wave of Covid, reinforced by the Omicron variant, without going into lockdown again.

Britain will endure its current wave of Covid-19 – driven by the more contagious Omicron variant – without re-entering lockdown, Boris Johnson said.

The UK reported 218,724 new infections on Tuesday – a record for the number of cases reported in a single day – as the virus once again wreaks havoc on the hospitality and aviation industries, and children wear face masks to go to school.

Cabinet ministers have been ordered to prepare for the worst-case scenario where one in four workers is sick or forced into self-isolation.

“As people return to work after the Christmas holidays, Omicron’s high levels of transmissibility mean businesses and utilities will face disruption in the weeks to come, particularly from a lack of material above normal, “warned Chancellor Steve Barclay.

While the Prime Minister acknowledged that the coming weeks will be a challenge, he said England will not revert to their previous strict shutdown measures.

Instead, it will build on “Plan B” measures – which include wearing face masks on public transport and in shops, but don’t restrict gatherings or close business; the roll-out of the vaccine booster, and the public to use caution and common sense as a means of stopping the current wave.

Stream BBC World News live and on demand with Flash, Australia’s largest news streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days for free>

According to government According to statistics, more than 90 percent of people aged 12 and over have now received their first dose of the vaccine and 82.4 percent have received their second. Three in four eligible adults in England have now received a booster.

“With the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again,” Mr Johnson said.

“We can keep our schools and our businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus.

“But the coming weeks are going to be tough, both here in the UK and around the world.”

He added that there was a “good chance” that he would not impose new measures.

“It has to balance the effect on people’s lives and livelihoods of blockages, which are painful, which take away people’s chances of life and cause a lot of social damage, damage to people’s mental health as well as damage to the economy, ”said PM.

Mr Johnson also warned of considerable pressure in the coming weeks on hospitals across the country, despite admission rates not yet following the path of daily cases, saying the NHS will be “temporarily overwhelmed”.

“The NHS is under enormous pressure. I won’t provide a definition of what it would be to be overwhelmed because I think different trusts and different places, at different times, will at least feel temporarily overwhelmed, ”he said.

“And hospitals are sending signals right now that they’re feeling the pressure tremendously. I understand that and I thank them for the work they do. It is absolutely fantastic.

“There aren’t as many Covid patients in the NHS now as there were at the January peak, not by far, but unfortunately the number is likely to increase… I just have to tell people, like I said yesterday there will be a tough time for our wonderful NHS for the next few weeks because of Omicron.

“I just think we have to get through this the best we can. We will give the NHS all the support we can. ”

The death rate has also not increased with the increase in cases, said chief medical officer Chris Whitty, and the pressure on intensive care units – where 90% of people have not had a booster and over 60% had no vaccine. at all – is lower than in previous waves.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister said the National Health Service was moving on a ‘war footing’, with plans to set up state-of-the-art coronavirus centers in hospitals across England in preparation for a possible wave of disease. ‘admissions.

The government is currently working to identify the NHS trusts “most likely to need real military support, so that can be prepared now,” he added.