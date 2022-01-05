Why is there a debate in Pakistan over the payment of taxes of Rs 98 lakh by Imran Khan?





January 4, 2022, 3:22 p.m. IS

In Pakistan, each year is asked which politician paid the highest tax and who paid the least. But this year, the Pakistani tax agency FBR released the details of the 2019 tax directory, after which the question arises as to how much in taxes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pays.

What were the taxes and income for the past three years, and then why have they suddenly made such a big improvement in tax payments on the sidelines? All of these questions are now being asked.

Information on the tax directory has been made public on the website of FBR, a Pakistani government agency, which provides information on taxes paid by Pakistani parliamentarians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is ranked 104th on the list.

Image source, FBR.GOV.PK

Image title,

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid taxes in 2019, according to FBR directory

Imran Khan’s gross income and taxes

According to the 2019 fiscal directory, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s income was 4.35 crore rupees and he paid 98.54 lakh rupees in 2019.

According to the FBR list, the prime minister’s normal income is estimated at Rs 3.89 crore and estimated at Rs 22.21 lakh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agricultural income is said to be Rs 23.64 lakh.

Image source, FBR.GOV.PK

Image title,

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid taxes in 2018, according to FBR directory

According to the 2018 FBR report, when Imran Khan was elected to parliament in the constituency of NA 95, he paid Rs 2.82 lakh in taxes. But in 2017, Imran Khan paid Rs 1.03 lakh in income tax.

Information on MPs’ income tax has been published by the FBR for the past six years. For the first time, the RBF released information on their income, estimated income and farm income, as well as the income tax MPs paid last year.

When a withholding tax is levied after recovery of a certain amount, these taxes are hypothetical taxes when estimating the income of the person concerned.

Image source, FBR.GOV.PK

Image title,

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid taxes in 2017, according to FBR yearbook

Discussion on the amount of Imran Khan’s tax

There is a difference in the tax paid by Prime Minister Imran Khan for three years. Especially after the tax hike from 2018 to 2019, people asking on social media which company the PM started to generate so much revenue in a single year, and his supporters on the other hand seem to like it. Move. At the same time, opposition politicians are critical.

Reports of tax evasion have been the subject of much debate on social media.

Ibrahim, a social networking site user, shocked the FBR list and the Prime Minister’s line.

He said he was surprised that the Prime Minister’s tax went from around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 98 lakh in a year. Prime Minister Imran Khan paid 2,83,449 crore rupees in 2018 and 98 lakh rupees in income tax in 2019, a year later.

Compared to taxes paid by the Prime Minister in 2018 and 2019, another user said: In one year, the Prime Minister’s income has increased by almost 100%. Wow awesome. ‘

A user named Arslan asked that when Imran Khan was in opposition he was paid Rs. What company did he start earning after becoming prime minister?

Ehsan Iqbal, the leader of the PML-N opposition, commented Imran Khan: “It is called the magic of power.

Askar Riswan said: “I think the Prime Minister should have published his tax information and indicated what his source of income is.

But Imran Khan fans said it was wrong to compare him with the previous line.

“This is the answer for those asking for the Prime Minister’s source of income,” wrote one user.

How many taxes has an MP built?

Image source, Getty Images

Image title,

Shahid Kakan Apache hopes the government will look into the matter.

Imran Khan’s taxpayers rose 172% in 2019 compared to 2018, with Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Kahan being one of the highest paid Abbasids MPs.

Kakan Abbasi paid a maximum of Rs 24 crore in taxes in 2018, against Rs 30 lakh in 2017 when he was Prime Minister.

On the other hand, the second MP, Imran Khan’s party MP Mohammad Najeeb Haroon, paid a maximum of Rs 14 crore in taxes. Farooq Naseem, Minister of Law and Senator of the Muthalak movement, paid Rs 35 crore in taxes.

The income of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was Rs 5.63 crore and he paid Rs 82.42 lakh in taxes.

The income of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was Rs 28.26 crore and he paid Rs 22.18 lakh in taxes.

Image source, Getty Images

Apart from him, PPP chief Bhutto Bhutto Zardari earned 3.81 crore rupees in 2019, while Bhilwal paid 5.35 lakh rupees in 2019.

According to the Tax Directory 2019, the income of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Bush, is Rs. 9.38 lakh and Usman Bustar in 2019 is Rs. He also paid tax of Rs 2,000.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earned Rs 5.70 crore and taxpayers Rs 10.99 lakh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan earned Rs 25.80 lakh and paid Rs 66,258 in taxes.

Qutb Bisenjo, who took over as chief minister of Balochistan last year, has taxable income of Rs 78.58 lakh and Rs 10.61 lakh in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fiormarkets.us/why-is-there-a-debate-in-pakistan-over-imran-khans-tax-payment-of-rs-98-lakh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos