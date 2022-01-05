Politics
Soft power fuels the number of African students
Looking for study abroad from Africa? Istanbul might just be your destination. In recent years, more and more African students have chosen to study in Turkey, which is now home to around 4000 students from the continent.
Turkish dramas, commonly called serial, are at least partly to blame. Similar to K-pop, dizi is another example of how a non-English-speaking cultural phenomenon can exert soft power over large swathes of populations across the world. Turkey was only second behind the United States in global television series exports in 2017, and continued to grow because. In East African countries like Uganda and EthiopiaTurkish dramas are broadcast up to five times a week, dubbed into local languages.
Known under the name of #serial, #Turkish period dramas seem to have struck the perfect balance between secular modernity and bourgeois conservatism, according to the author @fbhutto write Ivan Krastev and @ markhléonard in the #PowerAtlas. ?? https://t.co/KqovrwrmxF pic.twitter.com/1d6yLEG6TO
ECFR (@ecfr) January 4, 2022
Dizi fever naturally translates into growing interest in Turkey, which opens up new opportunities in higher education through bilateral exchanges. According to a declaration published by the Turkish Higher Education Council (YK) on Anadolu Agency, 21 African countries have signed cooperation memoranda of understanding as part of its mission to take Turkey-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy.
NOTICE | Turkiye will continue to welcome African students
Turkiye Higher Education Council aims to take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoganhttps://t.co/YGQm4ovSFH pic.twitter.com/MNEmOpDyiq
Hello Africa (@bonjour afrique) January 3, 2022
YK announcement came in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdoans address at the three-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, held in Istanbul in December. Mr Erdoan met with African heads of state, officials and Turkish-speaking international students from the continent at the Nikkei Asia summit reports.
In its opening remark, the president also recalled that the country had previously awarded 14,000 scholarships to African students to study in Turkish universities and trained nearly 250 young African diplomats.
Watch this video Turkish President @RTErdogan meet young African students at #Turkey , a young African from the Republic of #Chad noted;
We exist for a fairer world
pic.twitter.com/N3Qf9PufMK
MoDuale (@MoDuale) December 18, 2021
Study in Turkey: Ankara expands soft power in African countries and encourages educational exchanges
Ankara’s movement to assert its presence on the African continent is not new. Since 2005, Turkey has pursued Africa Alm (Africa Opening) as a major campaign in its foreign policy to diversify its political and economic ties with the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.
Today, Turkey’s influence in African countries is palpable in many areas ranging from trade, humanitarian aid, military cooperation and educational exchanges.Add to this that Turkish Airlines is now the largest air network on the continent, Turkey’s increased visibility is a major source of attraction for African students.
Institutions such as the Yunus Emre Institute, a non-profit organization operating as Turkey’s cultural arm in global diplomacy, has established itself in major African cities like Addis Ababa, Dakar, Johannesburg, Abuja and Kigali. Successful students can even study in Turkey at summer schools, which was created to facilitate cultural exchanges through academic collaboration.
In 2018 alone, 900 Ethiopian students enrolled in Turkish courses at universities, according to the PIE News. Students hope to win scholarships for postgraduate studies in Turkey or land jobs in Turkish companies that invest more in Africa.
WOT has signed a partnership agreement with the Istanbul Academy for Language Learning Corporation with the aim of exchanging public services, especially university and language learning services, to help African students join Turkish universities. Contact us to study in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/hMeGhPDjQL
Turkey Window (@WindowTurkey) July 12, 2020
The Maarif Foundation, Turkey’s Largest Overseas Education Organization, Has Over 17,565 African Students registered in 175 institutions on the continent. The Foundation actively recruits African students to Turkish universities through education fairs and recently expanded its reach to the Malian capital of Bamako.
We were delighted that the second educational fair organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation was held in Mali, Murat Mustafa Onart, Ambassador of Turkey in Mali, was quoted saying. We are closely following the work of the Foundation in Mali with great interest. The fact that Malian students choose Turkey for their higher studies will promote relations between the two countries.
Education in Turkey is very comprehensive and of high quality. After graduating from high school, I took the university exam and enrolled at 29 Mays University in Istanbul, explains Abdulaziz Abdi Iddi, a student from Tanzania, was reported saying.
With attractive, fully funded scholarships offered by the Turkish government, flexible visa policies, and a drop in the cost of living, the number of international students from Africa is likely to increase further in the years to come.
I feel at home in Turkey, I am not alienated. Turks are warm, says Shamim Saidi Walele, another Tanzanian student in Istanbul. It is a country and a center of attraction for foreigners. I would appreciate that relations between Turkey and Tanzania improve.
Sources
2/ https://www.studyinternational.com/news/study-in-turkey-for-africans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]