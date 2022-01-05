Soft power fuels the number of African students

Looking for study abroad from Africa? Istanbul might just be your destination. In recent years, more and more African students have chosen to study in Turkey, which is now home to around 4000 students from the continent.

Turkish dramas, commonly called serial, are at least partly to blame. Similar to K-pop, dizi is another example of how a non-English-speaking cultural phenomenon can exert soft power over large swathes of populations across the world. Turkey was only second behind the United States in global television series exports in 2017, and continued to grow because. In East African countries like Uganda and EthiopiaTurkish dramas are broadcast up to five times a week, dubbed into local languages.

Known under the name of #serial, #Turkish period dramas seem to have struck the perfect balance between secular modernity and bourgeois conservatism, according to the author @fbhutto write Ivan Krastev and @ markhléonard in the #PowerAtlas. ?? https://t.co/KqovrwrmxF pic.twitter.com/1d6yLEG6TO ECFR (@ecfr) January 4, 2022

Dizi fever naturally translates into growing interest in Turkey, which opens up new opportunities in higher education through bilateral exchanges. According to a declaration published by the Turkish Higher Education Council (YK) on Anadolu Agency, 21 African countries have signed cooperation memoranda of understanding as part of its mission to take Turkey-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy.

NOTICE | Turkiye will continue to welcome African students Turkiye Higher Education Council aims to take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoganhttps://t.co/YGQm4ovSFH pic.twitter.com/MNEmOpDyiq Hello Africa (@bonjour afrique) January 3, 2022

YK announcement came in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdoans address at the three-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, held in Istanbul in December. Mr Erdoan met with African heads of state, officials and Turkish-speaking international students from the continent at the Nikkei Asia summit reports.

In its opening remark, the president also recalled that the country had previously awarded 14,000 scholarships to African students to study in Turkish universities and trained nearly 250 young African diplomats.

Watch this video Turkish President @RTErdogan meet young African students at #Turkey , a young African from the Republic of #Chad noted;

We exist for a fairer world

pic.twitter.com/N3Qf9PufMK MoDuale (@MoDuale) December 18, 2021

Study in Turkey: Ankara expands soft power in African countries and encourages educational exchanges

Ankara’s movement to assert its presence on the African continent is not new. Since 2005, Turkey has pursued Africa Alm (Africa Opening) as a major campaign in its foreign policy to diversify its political and economic ties with the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

Today, Turkey’s influence in African countries is palpable in many areas ranging from trade, humanitarian aid, military cooperation and educational exchanges.Add to this that Turkish Airlines is now the largest air network on the continent, Turkey’s increased visibility is a major source of attraction for African students.

Institutions such as the Yunus Emre Institute, a non-profit organization operating as Turkey’s cultural arm in global diplomacy, has established itself in major African cities like Addis Ababa, Dakar, Johannesburg, Abuja and Kigali. Successful students can even study in Turkey at summer schools, which was created to facilitate cultural exchanges through academic collaboration.

In 2018 alone, 900 Ethiopian students enrolled in Turkish courses at universities, according to the PIE News. Students hope to win scholarships for postgraduate studies in Turkey or land jobs in Turkish companies that invest more in Africa.

WOT has signed a partnership agreement with the Istanbul Academy for Language Learning Corporation with the aim of exchanging public services, especially university and language learning services, to help African students join Turkish universities. Contact us to study in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/hMeGhPDjQL Turkey Window (@WindowTurkey) July 12, 2020

The Maarif Foundation, Turkey’s Largest Overseas Education Organization, Has Over 17,565 African Students registered in 175 institutions on the continent. The Foundation actively recruits African students to Turkish universities through education fairs and recently expanded its reach to the Malian capital of Bamako.

We were delighted that the second educational fair organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation was held in Mali, Murat Mustafa Onart, Ambassador of Turkey in Mali, was quoted saying. We are closely following the work of the Foundation in Mali with great interest. The fact that Malian students choose Turkey for their higher studies will promote relations between the two countries.

Education in Turkey is very comprehensive and of high quality. After graduating from high school, I took the university exam and enrolled at 29 Mays University in Istanbul, explains Abdulaziz Abdi Iddi, a student from Tanzania, was reported saying.

With attractive, fully funded scholarships offered by the Turkish government, flexible visa policies, and a drop in the cost of living, the number of international students from Africa is likely to increase further in the years to come.

I feel at home in Turkey, I am not alienated. Turks are warm, says Shamim Saidi Walele, another Tanzanian student in Istanbul. It is a country and a center of attraction for foreigners. I would appreciate that relations between Turkey and Tanzania improve.