



PM Modi was greeted by folk artists upon his arrival in Imphal. Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at playing traditional musical instruments on Tuesday during his visit to Imphal, the capital of Manipur. On his arrival in Imphal, the Prime Minister was greeted by folk artists. He walked over to the artist who was playing the gong and tried to play the instrument. He also played the drum. #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays traditional musical instruments during his visit to Manipur pic.twitter.com/2Y4X11wV9z ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022 PM Modi earlier today inaugurated 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. Addressing the inauguration of various development projects at Imphal, he said the northeastern states will become the main engines of India’s growth in the coming years, with Manipur being the main source of the growth trajectory of the country. “There was a time when Manipur was on its own. I came to Manipur many times before I became Prime Minister. I knew the pain in your hearts. So after 2014 I brought the whole Indian government to your door, ”Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the audience at Imphal. The projects inaugurated by PM Modi covered sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, IT, etc. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, with a cumulative length of over 110 km. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-tries-his-hand-at-playing-traditional-musical-instruments-in-manipur-2688625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos