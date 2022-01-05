



Donald Trump cancels press conference scheduled for Thursday in Mar-a-Lago

Instead, he’ll be hosting a rally in Arizona on January 15.

Update: 7:32 p.m. EST January 4, 2022

Video above: A look at today’s headlines, the forecast Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would cancel a press conference scheduled to take place in Mar-A-Lago on Thursday. Instead, Trump said he would hold a rally in Arizona on Saturday, January 15. The press conference was scheduled to take place on January 6, which marked one year since the deadly attacks on the United States Capitol. We don’t know what the press conference was going to be about. But in a statement Tuesday, Trump said he would discuss what happened on January 6 and the committee hearings, “two failed Republicans and the fake media.”

