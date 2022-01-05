Opposition attacks Prime Minister Imran Khan after ECP commission report on foreign funding





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left), PPP Central Secretary for Information Shazia Marri (center), and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah. Reuters / Twitter / FileOpposition calls Prime Minister Imran Khan a “thief”. Requires details of hidden accounts, funds. The PTI says the report did not raise questions about foreign funding.

The opposition berated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the PTI, after a Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee reported that the party had failed to disclose millions of rupees in funds to the constitutional body.

The report stated that the PTI had provided “false information” regarding the party’s funding to the ECP.

He said SBP’s bank statement revealed that the party had received funding of Rs 1.64 billion.

According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP.

Lashing out at the prime minister, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan not only “stole and hid money, but also looted the people”.

Maryam said that “the leaks, the revelations and the constant evidence are more than enough to bring down the PTI.”

“No other party in history has been the source of such serious frauds and scandals,” she said.

“Has there been such a corrupt ruler, a liar and a conspirator as Imran Khan in the history of Pakistan? ” she asked.

“Talashi do”

PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri, addressing a press conference in Lahore, asked the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide full bank account and funding details to the ECP.

“You gave details of 12 accounts, where are the details of the rest of the accounts […] PPP has submitted full details of its accounts, ”she said.

Later, in a tweet, Marri said, “Imran Khan talashi do (take an exam).”

The flight unveiled: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said in a statement that the review committee’s report “exposed the theft of Imran Khan and the PTI.”

“The review panel exposed the true face of the PTI to the nation […] Imran Khan and PTI, who accused others of theft, turned out to be thieves themselves, ”he said.

The spokesman said the report “proved” that Prime Minister Imran Khan was “no longer a sadiq nor ameen”, as he asked the prime minister to reveal the purpose for which the hidden bank accounts were used .

“Imran Khan’s honesty is gone”

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal held a press briefing outside the ECP office in Islamabad earlier today.

He said the review panel report had “washed away the honesty of Imran Khan”.

“Imran Khan acts as the champion of transparency in the country, but in the matter of foreign funding, he makes lame excuses to stop the hearing; the PTI uses shambles to cover his own theft,” a- he declared.

The PTI also did not submit “single evidence” against the PML-N and the ECP did not hear any cases of illegal funding against the party, he said.

“No question of foreign funding”

At the same time, during a post-cabinet press conference, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that according to the report “there is no question of foreign funding”, since ‘He demanded careful scrutiny of the accounts of the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties.

“The report [of the ECP scrutiny committee] does not point to foreign funding […] it was decided that there was no case of foreign funding, “said the Minister of Information.

He demanded that the electoral commission bring the facts of the foreign funding case to the nation, so that people themselves can analyze which party is raising funds by which means.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/391580-talashi-do-opposition-hits-out-at-pm-imran-khan-after-ecp-committee-report-on-foreign-funding

