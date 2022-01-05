Who will rule the digital world in 2022?

One thing I should start by saying is the fact that at first you would never see the United States on this list because the United States had very strong political institutions and leadership that was pretty unchallenged to the interior of the country. And so, whether it’s for better or for worse, and of course depending on what issue you’re talking about, people have different views on all levels out there, but nonetheless, that didn’t lead to it. uncertainty and risk. The risks were either in a vast geopolitical conflict emanating from the Middle East, or sort of, China, you name it. Or it was the country risk of individual developing countries and you know, the rest of it.

Nowadays, the United States is not only more and more on the list, but it is a fundamental risk factor. And that’s because the level of uncertainty, politically in the United States, is so great. America today remains as it was when I started the company in 1998, by far the most powerful country in the world. Indeed, the percentage of the United States and world GDP today, compared to 1998, is about the same. Europe and Japan fell. China is on the rise. The United States is pretty consistent. And America’s might, military might, technological might, the role of its educational institutions, its energy production, its food production, its reserve currency, its banking system, I mean, it’s all incredibly powerful. . And yet the United States is by far the most politically divided of the G7 economies. And as a result, its electoral process is increasingly seen as illegitimate.

I was literally amazed to see this morning, a poll by NPR and Ipsos, that about 64% of Americans think America’s democracy is in crisis, and could even break. It is inconceivable that in 1998 you would have a number close to this one. It is inconceivable in 2001, after the 9/11 attacks, that you could see anything like this from a distance. But of course, in a few days, on January 6, we will see a response to an American domestic crisis, which does not bring the country together, but divides it more fundamentally. And of course, that’s also true when you think about the upcoming US election, midterm, where the former US President controls the Republican Party, and does everything he can to take control of those who are. able to certify 2024 elections. Secretaries of State in Swing States, Governors in Swing States and, of course, both House and Senate. It will therefore be the most important midterm elections of our life.

And if it will not immediately cause a crisis itself, if the outcome is as expected, it will make 2024 a political crisis in the United States. The one that both sides of the political spectrum will increasingly see as delegitimized. Very difficult to assemble easily. So that’s a big concern, and it’s a big change from what we had before.

Another big change, of course, is the pandemic, but that’s better news. In the sense that more and more in much of the world we are moving towards life with the virus. Part of it is driven by science, by the fact that we have a new variant that is very contagious, but not that deadly. And hence, it’s not as much of a problem for people who end up getting infected with it. But also, the backdrop in rich countries, much more vaccinated, much more boosted, and more and more therapeutic, which will allow you, if you get tested quickly, to respond very effectively to a case of COVID, and to not to be hospitalized. In the rich world, that means within weeks we go from that explosive workload to a life that feels much more normal than at any time in the past two years.

The problem, China. China is not moving towards life with the virus. In fact, they’re moving towards tougher, zero COVID policies, which worked incredibly well, the best in the world, in a big economy two years ago when the pandemic started in China. And allowed them to jumpstart their economy and grow faster than anyone else. But in 2022, this is the least effective policy, to respond to a different pandemic, the omicron pandemic, which is much, much more transmissible, and Chinese vaccines are not working against it at all. Additionally, few people in China have contracted COVID, so their antibody levels are low.

And, the fact that it’s Xi Jinping, saying it’s our policy, at a time when he’s about to get a third term, means he’s not going to back down. So you’re going to have a policy that is going to lead to a lot more blockages, is going to lead to a lot more upheaval, is going to create more challenges in the supply chain. And, with China as the country that was the most important engine of global economic growth before the pandemic, it is increasingly a big uncertainty in 2022. It is also a diplomatic problem for China, because Xi Jinping has not left China, since January 2020. And yes, it makes it more difficult for China to influence countries and create stability in its relations with countries around the world. So it will be very difficult for China. The good news that emerges from this story is that China isn’t looking for a crisis with the Americans this year, certainly not until Xi gets a third term, and the US administration understands that.

So, despite the fact that politics increasingly push nationalism, because it is opportune in both countries, the reality is that the economic interdependence of this relationship is more decisive in 2022. So no big crisis in Taiwan, no cold US-Chinese War. But instead, big problems, because the Americans are very focused on the domestic market, the Chinese are very focused on the domestic market, and there is a lot of dysfunction in both places. I would much rather be the Americans economically than the Chinese. I think from an authoritarian standpoint, you would much prefer to be the Chinese politically this year in terms of stability, rather than the United States. But both are deeply problematic, when you think about the global environment in the future.

Now a few other points I would like to raise. Russia tops the list this year. And that’s because, unlike the US-China relationship, President Putin sees opportunities both in the level of division and in the vulnerability, especially of Europeans, in the coming months. They need energy, and the Russians see an opportunity to change the status quo, in their relations with Ukraine, as well as in the European security environment.

It’s been very interesting these past few hours that Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, has come out and said he wants a meeting with Putin. Let’s see how it goes. It has the potential to be difficult. Because it may not be completely aligned with that of the United States. Will be very important. It’s not that Putin is about to invade Ukraine. I think that’s actually quite unlikely. But, the possibility that the Putin administration decides that it will take action against the Ukrainians committing genocide, as they say, which is wrong, against the Russian citizens in the Donbass. What if they formally annex it? What if they sent troops? Will the Europeans support the kind of sanctions the Americans are talking about right now, I don’t think so. And yet Biden will be in a very vulnerable position, if his bluff has been called, and he is unable to stand up to the Russians multilaterally, and Putin surely knows that.

Putin is not going to make this easy for Biden. For Biden, it would be easy to send Russian troops to Ukraine and take more territory, thereby overthrowing the Ukrainian government. This is not the likely outcome. But other than that, especially with an asymmetric warfare capability, something Putin is very capable of, and very aware of, are possibilities. So I think it’s a danger too.

Lots of things to chew on in there. Hope you take a look. Please feel free to send me questions. And I hope everyone is doing well. Take it easy. See you soon.