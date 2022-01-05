Trump cancels Jan 6 press conference, a relief for some in GOP





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump abruptly called off a press conference scheduled for the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol on Tuesday, accusing the House committee of investigating the riot.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the J6 Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and will discuss in place of many of these important topics at my rally, ”Trump said in a statement.

This decision relieved some members of his party. The prospect of Trump using the date to lie again about the 2020 election, a lie that fueled the assault on Congress, hadn’t pleased many around him.

“Nobody gets it,” a former Trump adviser said earlier this week in an interview, trying to explain Trump’s earlier decision to hold the press conference. “It’s a matter of ego.”

With House Republicans convinced they are poised to take control of Congress in the November midterm election, Trump’s plan to counter-program Washington’s official commemoration of the attempted insurgency represented a potential liability.

“It helps that Trump decided not to use this day for hyperbolic political punches, and for the good of the country, Democrats should do the same,” a senior Republican official said on Capitol Hill.

A majority of Americans, 60%, said Trump’s level of responsibility in the Jan.6 attack was either a “big deal” or a “good sum,” according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Saturday. The survey found, however, that 72% of Republicans and 83% of Trump voters said he was either not responsible at all or that he assumed “some” responsibility.

Some Republican officials would like to get past Trump’s lie that he was the victim of presidential fraud.

No matter how reluctant his fellow Republicans may be about the press conference in which Trump was to pursue the moot and dishonest case he won, he did not attribute his decision to resistance from his allies. or within the GOP at large.

Instead, he blamed the House committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill, which interviewed more than 300 witnesses and launched contempt of Congress charges against two of his former top aides. He plans to hold public hearings this spring.

Trump said he would address the January 6 anniversary at a previously scheduled rally in Arizona on January 15, rather than at a press conference.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to speak about the attack on Thursday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has scheduled a series of events to mark the anniversary.

