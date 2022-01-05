With Modi, Stalin prepares to share platform, BJP and DMK rumors about reunited parties – the New Indian Express





Express news service TIRUCHY: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ planned visit to Tamil Nadu on January 12 to open 11 medical schools, a campaign was launched on social media alleging that the DMK and BJP were moving closer to each other. However, leaders of both parties denied it, saying it was just a government program. As soon as news broke that Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MP Stalin would share the stage in Virudhunagar, supporters and cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi and others began to question the DMK’s position on -visit the BJP through a series of social media posts. , accusing them of forging a secret alliance. On January 3, a photo of the flags of the DMK and BJP floating together was released to give credit to the campaign. But leaders of DMK and BJP have denied speculation raised on social media. Talk to The new Indian expressVanathi Srinivasan, MPP and National President of BJP Mahila Morcha, said: “According to our constitutional framework, the Union and the state governments must function harmoniously in order to implement various important programs. It should only be seen from this angle. The AIADMK government has also done the same. But the DMK ridiculed him as a slave to the Union government. “ She also added that the NDA parties worked in a united fashion and dismissed speculation about the DMK and BJP coming together as baseless and unnecessary. Regarding the photo of the DMK and BJP flags fluttering together, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the birthday of Velu Nachiyars was celebrated in Sivaganga on January 3. The women’s wing of the BJP organized an event there. That is why we erected our party flag poles along the path to its memorial. Likewise, the leaders of DMK also arrived there to participate in the government function to celebrate his birthday. So their flags were also there. I also saw that. It didn’t mean anything. Those propagating the theory that the DMK was now friends with the BJP also recalled the Go Back Modi hashtags that were in vogue on Modi’s previous visits to the state and wondered why DMK supporters are now silent. DMK MP MM Abdullah said, “At that time the Union government implemented various programs against the will of the Tamil people and therefore the Go Back Modi call at the time. Now it only comes to open medical schools, which will benefit our students and our patients here. “ Regarding the social media campaign associating the DMK with the BJP, Abdullah said: This campaign is carried out by some people with the aim of destroying the DMK and giving it a bad name. These people are well aware that the people of Tamil Nadu were opposed to the BJP and that making them believe that the DMK is its ally could ruin the reputation of the party that now rules the state. “ Some DMK supporters also pointed out that members of Naam Tamilar Katchi used the same technique even before the election. A campaign of silence was waged among the state’s youth that if they elected the DMK, it would support the BJP. Now they have managed to find a pretext to relaunch this old, baseless campaign, DMK supporters say.

