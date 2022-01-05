UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no need to tighten restrictions due to ‘softer’ Omicron





Although cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the current restrictions are sufficient without putting more. “At the moment, we see no data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach, given that we know the importance of striking the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,” said Max Blain, Johnson spokesperson. journalists Tuesday. Currently, the UK has put in place mandatory masks for shops and proof of vaccination or negative tests for public places like nightclubs. The country’s booster program has also been stepped up, with around 60 percent of the population over 12 years of age receiving a third dose of the vaccine. However, some politicians and health experts have argued that more needs to be done to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Daily infections across the UK hit a record high 218,274, 15% above last month’s peak. Additionally, the number of hospitalizations in England reached its highest level since February 2021 at 14,210. Although Blain pointed out that the number of people on ventilators remained stable at 777 as a positive sign. “We know that admissions and occupancy are increasing dramatically right now – we’re not seeing the same leap in beds requiring ventilation, which is nice, and almost certainly depending on both the nature of Omicron and of our successful recall program, ”he said. noted. Amid indications that Omicron may produce a “milder” disease than previous variants and the success of a national vaccine booster program, the government believes the current level of control is still appropriate, Max Blain told journalists in London. The government continues to monitor the data and is ready to respond if the situation changes, he said. But soaring infection rates are putting pressure on the National Health Service, schools and businesses across the country as workers are forced to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19 or being in. close contact with someone who did. Blackpool NHS Trust was the latest to report a critical incident on Tuesday due to demand and understaffing. “Due to the pressures on the trust, we have made the decision to declare an internal critical incident, which means that the staff of the trust will work together today to take immediate action to try to alleviate the pressure that we are let’s suffer, ”said Natalie Hudson. , the CEO of the trust. Government agencies are wondering if the military should be called in to help the NHS. The government has already pledged to urgently send ventilation units and COVID-19 testing kits to schools to ensure they can reopen in time. High school students in England will be required to wear face masks when they return to class. The Associated Press contributed to this report

