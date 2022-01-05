Imran Khan’s party tried to keep foreign accounts secret.





Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has underreported funds received from foreign nationals and businesses and concealed hundreds of bank accounts, according to a report released by the Pakistan Election Commission Review Panel ( ECP).

According to The Dawn, the party underestimated 312 million rupees over a four-year period, from fiscal year 2009-10 to fiscal year 2012-13. In fiscal year 2012-13 alone, an amount of over Rs 145 million was underestimated, according to the year-to-year figures. According to the report, “a study of the public accountant’s opinion on PTI’s finances so far does not reveal any divergence from the reporting principles and standards.” It also casts doubt on the certificate signed by PTI chairman Imran Khan, which was submitted along with the party’s audited accounts.

The report also mentions the dispute over four PTI officials receiving donations into their personal accounts, but said it was beyond its investigation to examine their accounts, according to the reports. The report was released as the ECP resumed hearings on the issue of PTI’s foreign funding on Tuesday. The case has been pending since November 2014.

