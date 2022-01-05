Turkish Lira Slips As Inflation Rises Even More

The pound slipped as much as 4% against the dollar on Tuesday as Turkey prepared to see inflation rise after hitting a 19-year high.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said he expected a return to stability after the volatile currency crash in recent months.

The lira, however, weakened to as low as 13.5 per dollar from a close of 12.96 on Monday, and came in at 13.295 by 9.46 a.m. GMT, economists forecasting prices at the Consumption would continue to rise after data on Monday showed Turkey’s annual inflation rate reached 36.1. % last month.

The pound hit a record low of 18.4 two weeks ago before rebounding on government action to support the currency.

Last year, the pound weakened 44%, making it by far the worst performance in emerging markets and its worst year since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office almost two decades ago.

His “new economic agenda” of steep interest rate cuts and a focus on exports and credit sparked the currency crisis, Turkey’s second in four years.

“We expect a stable trend in the exchange rate to establish itself over time,” Treasury and Finance Minister Nebati, appointed by Erdogan last month, told state agency Anadolu on Tuesday. .

The central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September, under pressure from Erdogan who reshuffled the bank’s management last year.

Many economists are calling monetary easing reckless considering consumer prices soared to 36.08% yoy in December, which was much higher than expected and driven by the weakness of the pound and the transport and food prices.

Inflation is expected to continue to rise over the next few months in part due to a series of administered price hikes, including minimum wages, utilities, road tolls, and alcohol and tobacco taxes.

“The December spike in inflation was largely due to the transfer of foreign currency and the costs of imported energy,” said Hakan Kara, professor at Bilkent University and former chief economist at Turkey’s central bank.

“The authorities could put price controls in place and deploy additional tools to support currency depreciation. But it is not clear how these measures will dampen the demand channel,” he said, predicting that the inflation could exceed 40% by March.

Kara said headline inflation for January is expected to rise 5 percentage points due to direct and indirect contributions from administered price hikes.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said he was saddened by the inflation data and that his government was determined to lower it to single digits, blaming the rise in global commodity prices and a weaker pound.

To curb the weakness of the pound, Erdogan two weeks ago unveiled a program in which the state protects converted local deposits from losses against hard currencies.

Deposits in the forex protection system had reached 84 billion lira ($ 6.4 billion), Nebati reportedly told Anadolu on Tuesday.

“By developing instruments such as new currency-protected deposit accounts and increasing the attractiveness of the pound, we will reduce inflation,” he said, adding that once stability is achieved, Ankara stimulate production and exports.

Nebati said work will be done on mining the gold kept at home in the financial system, while the state’s contribution to the private pension system will increase from 25% to 30%.

Corporate tax will be made more competitive and value added tax will be simplified among the various measures planned, he added.



