“I brought the Indian government to the gates of the northeast,” Prime Minister Modi says in Manipur

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting Manipur and the northeast and creating a “chasm of hills”, while claiming that BJP-led governments in the Center and the ‘States have ushered in a new dawn of peace and development.

The northeast will become the engine of growth for India, he said, after dedicating himself to the nation and laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur, linked to the elections.

“Previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur and the entire northeast, conspired to create a chasm between hills and valleys. Today there is no fire of extremism and violence. We have brought a new light of peace and development, ”he said during a public meeting in Imphal.

Modi alleged that previous governments left Manipur and other northeastern states to their own devices, resulting in the alienation of the population. He said that since becoming Prime Minister there have been sustained efforts to “close the distance”.

“After becoming Prime Minister, I brought New Delhi, the Indian government, to the gates of Manipur and the northeast. The whole region will become a major engine of India’s growth, ”he said.

Modi recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as he unfurled the tricolor in Moirang in Manipur during World War II, claimed that it would become the gateway to India’s freedom.

“Today, after historic peace accords that we signed, a formerly blocked Manipur, the North East, is on the way to becoming the gates of India’s development, the gates of international trade,” he said. -he assures.

Launching the BJP campaign for legislative elections, the Prime Minister inaugurated an integrated command and control center for the Imphal Smart City mission, the development of the west bank of the Imphal river, an industrial training institute (ITI) and a semi-permanent Covid hospital, among others.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for five projects for the construction of national highways, government residential quarters, the Manipur Performing Arts Institute, the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training. (CIIIT), the largest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, in addition to several other projects.

These projects target the development of infrastructure and connectivity, the qualification and employment of young people, the renovation of places of historical and spiritual importance and the improvement of health establishments.

“Previously the policy (of governments before the BJP came to power) was ‘don’t look east.’ They only looked east during the elections. “Act East” is our commitment. Employment and tourism will increase with increased connectivity, ”he said.

Modi presented data to highlight how central programs like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have benefited the people of the state.

“Your one vote changed things for the better. This is the importance of a “dual engine” government. Today, a stable and strong government led by the BJP of N Biren Singh rules Manipur, while five ministers from the North East manage important portfolios at the Center, ”he said.

Modi said that in tribute to the state’s freedom fighters, the Union government decided to rename Mount Harriet, an island peak on Andaman and Nicobar Island, Mount Manipur.

He said sportsmen from Manipur, especially women like MC Marykom and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, have made India proud at various events, from the Commonwealth Games to the Olympics. “They are a source of inspiration for our young people,” he said.

He called on the people of Manipur to resolve not to let the state “fall into darkness again”. “We must preserve this stability and take Manipur to new heights of development,” he said.

