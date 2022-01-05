January 6 Officers sue Donald Trump for leading angry mob of rioters on Capitol Hill





Several law enforcement officers who were brutally assaulted by rioters while defending lawmakers in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill sued former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his role in inciting the attack.

Lawyers for injured Capitol Hill officer Marcus Moore have described the former president as the leader of a violent mob that took inspiration from his campaign rhetoric and tweets, and flocked to the nation’s capital in the invitation from Trump.

Trump was in a position of extraordinary influence over his supporters, who have assaulted Marcus Moore, his lawyers wrote in a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday. Trump, by his words and conduct, led the mob that stormed the Capitol and assaulted and beat Marcus Moore.

Moores attorneys said their client was one of nine officers guarding the gates of House Chambers when a crowd of rioters dressed in Trump clothes and carrying large Trump flags, smashed Moore against the wall. He struggled to breathe above the strong smell of bear spray and other chemicals, as rioters hurled fire extinguishers, poles and other objects at Moore and his colleagues, while rioting them. pounding with fists.

10-year veteran Capitol Police attorneys on Tuesday filed similar lawsuits on behalf of Metropolitan Police Department agents Bobby Tabron and DeDivine K. Carter for physical and emotional injuries resulting from Trump’s alleged incitement to the January 6 attack. Carter was repeatedly punched, hit with projectiles and sprayed with chemicals, as he tried to protect the Capitol, the documents said. Tabron, meanwhile, was punched on the side of the head by one of Trump’s supporters with such force that he flipped his helmet onto the side and left him dazed.

According to his lawyers, Moore feared for his life as some rioters reportedly shouted: take their guns and kill them.

We’re not going to die like this, Moore yelled at another officer, as he watched as armed Trump supporters draw closer and outnumber the group of officers. He was concerned that the crowd was so violent that he would not return home alive, the lawyers wrote.

The prosecution pair accuses Trump of playing a pivotal role in fanning the flames of an attack.

As Trump wrapped up his speech near the White House, his supporters who were already on Capitol Hill turned into insurgents, lawyers in the Moores trial wrote. They argue in the two complaints that Trump violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which in part prohibits preventing a US officer from performing his duties and prohibits mob violence aimed at obstructing federal government functions. .

Trump had ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed, aided and abetted lawyers in the trials, adding that the officers’ injuries were caused by Trump’s now infamous Ellipse speech, followed by the former president’s refusal to ‘order his supporters to stop their continued violence. , as they crossed barricades and continued their assault on the Capitol, where lawmakers certified the peaceful transfer of power.

The pair of lawsuits detail Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election, including comments during the first presidential debate in September 2020, where he repeatedly insisted the election would be fraught with fraud. Lawyers for the officers said Trump stepped up his efforts to overturn the election when he promoted the Jan.6 protest, Be There, Will Be Wild! which has become a literal call to arms for his supporters.

According to the documents, Trump also violated laws prohibiting incitement to riot, disorderly conduct, civil conspiracy, and complicity in bodily harm.

The lawsuits are part of a growing pile of complaints against the former president by those who physically witnessed the attack last year.

The plaintiffs in the two lawsuits each seek punitive and compensatory damages in the amount of $ 75,000.

Further lawsuits were filed in federal court by Democratic Representatives Eric Swalwell (CA) and Bennie Thompson (MS), in addition to other Capitol Hill police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who are expected to be heard next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/jan-6-officers-sue-donald-trump-for-directing-angry-mob-of-capitol-rioters

