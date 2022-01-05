Jokowi and the Cambodian Prime Minister are talking by phone, discussing what?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his support for the Cambodian state presidency in ASEAN 2022. This was expressed by Jokowi during a telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. “[Saya telah melakukan sambungan] good telephone conversation with the president of ASEAN, the Prime Minister (Prime Minister) Hun Sen of Cambodia. [Dalam sambungan tersebut] I convey my support for the Presidency of Cambodia in ASEAN 2022, “said Jokowi, quoted via the @jokowi Twitter account, Wednesday (5/1/2022). In addition, Jokowi said that he and the Prime Minister of Cambodia also discussed the matter. Burma. Jokowi hopes Cambodia’s role as President of ASEAN can restore democracy in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue. For your information, in the Charter Asean there is a clear goal that ASEAN should have 10 countries, so it is the right thing for Cambodia to bring ASEAN together. Good phone conversation with ASEAN President PM Hun Sen of Cambodia. I have given my support to the Cambodian presidency of ASEAN 2022. – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) January 5, 2022 The reason is that for some political reasons Myanmar previously moved away from ASEAN, so it is important that Cambodia, as the president of ASEAN in 2022, brings the country back to an active role. in the block. “We discussed development in Myanmar. I reiterate Indonesia’s position on the importance of implementing the 5 Point Consensus (FP5) to restore democracy in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue, ”Jokowi said. Note that Cambodia took the presidency of ASEAN in October 2021. During its presidency, Cambodia indicated that it wished to adopt a more lenient attitude towards Myanmar. Myanmar’s relations with Asean were strained after a military coup in February. Asean banned representatives of the military junta from attending the summit. In contrast, the government of General Min Aung Hlaing has banned the special envoy from meeting the fallen leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Jokowi also pointed out that if the implementation of the Five Point Consensus (FP5) regarding the developments in Myanmar does not progress, then Myanmar will be represented at a non-political level at the next ASEAN meeting. “If there is no significant progress in the implementation of FP5, then Myanmar should only be represented at the non-political level at the ASEAN meeting,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20220105/15/1485653/jokowi-dan-pm-kamboja-berbincang-melalui-sambungan-telepon-bahas-apa

