Trump’s planned January 6 speech worries top Republicans





Leading Republicans express unease after former President Donald Trump announces his intention to deliver a speech on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot in which he will reiterate his baseless claims that Democrats engaged in a massive campaign of electoral fraud to steal the 2020 election.

Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Pat Toomey (Pa.), John Cornyn (Texas), Tim Scott (SC) and John Thune (SD) all declined to comment on the speech. ahead or said it would be an unwelcome distraction from bigger issues, Politico reported on Tuesday.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Moore said Capito. “I think the country has moved on,” said Cornyn. Toomey said the event was not a “very good idea,” but remarked, “What am I going to do about it?” According to Politico.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), A frequent critic of the former president, told Face the Nation on Sunday that it was “very concerning” but “not surprising” that Trump continues to repeat claims that “have caused the violence, ”Newsweek reported.

Alyssa Farah, who was director of strategic communications for the Trump administration, told CNN that January 6 would be “a wise day for [Trump] to remain silent. “

These remarks are indicative of a continuing tension within the GOP. Most Republican lawmakers are unwilling to openly challenge Trump, who remains a powerful kingmaker and, if he does run, the party’s likely candidate in 2024. At the same time, many are also reluctant to lend their support without reserve to the stolen electoral demands of the former president.

Trump announced the speech in a Dec. 21 statement posted on his official website, pledging to fight the “rigged” election. He also criticized Republicans who refuse to continue investigations based on his allegations of electoral fraud. “In many ways, a RINO is worse than a radical leftist Democrat,” he wrote.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also expected to deliver remarks, arguably of a very different content, on January 6.

