Imran Khan’s party tried to hide foreign funding from election commission: report





Ruling Prime Minister Imran Khans, Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf Party, underestimated PKR 312 million over a four-year period between FY2009-10 and FY2012-13

The ruling Prime Minister Imran Khans, the Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, has grossly underestimated funds received from foreign nationals, companies, and also hid his bank accounts, a news outlet reported on the 5th. January, citing a damning report by the Election Commission.

The ruling party underestimated an amount of PKR 312 million over a four-year period, between fiscal year 2009-10 and fiscal year 2012-13.

Annual details reveal that more than PKR 145million was underreported in fiscal year 2012-13 alone, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A reading of the accountants’ opinion on the party’s accounts for this period shows no deviation from reporting principles and standards, the report said, citing the report compiled by the Election Commission Review Committee. of Pakistan (ECP).

According to data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan, PTI had 26 bank accounts.

Between 2008 and 2013, the party disclosed funds to the tune of PKR 1.33 billion to the ECP, while a report from the SBP, Pakistan’s central bank, indicates that the actual amount stands at 1 , PKR 64 billion, according to the committee’s report.

The party also failed to disclose details of three banks in the documentation provided to the ECP, he said.

The report indicates that around 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies have provided funds to Mr. Khans PTI.

It had also received $ 2.3448 million in US funds, but the committee was unable to access the party’s US bank accounts, according to the report.

Among those who have contributed to these funds are 4,755 Pakistanis, 41 non-Pakistanis and 230 foreign companies.

Besides the United States, Mr. Khan’s party has also received funding from Dubai, the United Kingdom, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada and Australia, according to the report.

A private bank has provided details to the SBP regarding the $ 2.2 million funds received by the Dubai party.

But the committee was unable to obtain details of those transactions, according to the report.

The committee also sent the party a detailed questionnaire on funding received from the United States and other foreign countries, but received no clear response, he added.

In a post-cabinet meeting on January 4, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry called the review committees’ report inaccurate and demanded an investigation into the accounts of political parties opposition such as the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) and the Pakistani People’s Party. The report [of the ECP scrutiny committee] does not point to foreign funding […] it was decided that there was no case of foreign funding, he said.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the report was filed as the ECP resumed hearing the foreign funding case against the ruling party on Jan.4 after nine months.

The last hearing took place on April 6, 2021, following which the ECP ordered the dissident founding member of the party, Akbar S. Babar, to employ two auditors to review the documents submitted by the ruling party. .

The case has been pending since November 2014.

Since then, the ECP has heard the case over 150 times, with the ruling party asking for the adjournment 54 times.

A request by the ruling party to keep the review panel report secret was rejected by the ECP.

The next hearing in this case will be held on January 18, the report adds.

