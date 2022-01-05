Turkish economy left the worst behind, says Erdogan





January 5, 2022

Through Tendency Turkey has left the worst behind in terms of the economy and is getting closer to its goals step by step, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promising that his government will take all measures to ease the burden on the population due to the sky-high prices. and difficulties resulting from currency volatility, Tendency citing reports Hurriyet Daily News. “We left the worst behind us. From now on, it is time to reap the fruits of our efforts and show that we are gradually moving closer to our goals, ”Erdogan said at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) meeting in Ankara. January 4. The year 2022 is vitally important for the AKP as the general elections will be held in 2023, the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan said, reiterating his calls for his party comrades to work harder and talk about the AKP achievements over the past 19 years. year. “The year 2022 marks the 21st year of the founding of our party and the 20th year in power. We set our goals for 2023 ten years ago. Next year, these days, we will talk about how we could achieve these goals and how we should organize for the elections, ”Erdogan said. Turkey is heading towards a historic crossroads with the goal of becoming one of the top 10 economies in the world, and that is why it is facing foreign interruptions, Erdogan said, recalling that the Gezi protests in 2013 and a coup attempt in 2016 were staged for this purpose. “We haven’t come back from our path. We have kept Turkey on the path to a big and strong country, ”he said. A new economic model that prioritizes growth on the basis of jobs, production, exports and investments will make Turkey much more developed, and the export figure of 225 billion dollars for the year latest shows that it is on the right track, noted the president. “It doesn’t mean that we don’t have difficulties. We will very quickly leave behind the hurdles of currency volatility and sky-high price hikes and make our country one of the top 10 economies, ”he said. “We took the bubble on the exchange rates, and we will do the same for inflation. We will not allow any of our citizens to suffer from exorbitant currency and prices, ”Erdogan said, recalling that the government has increased the minimum wage, wages and pensions. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

