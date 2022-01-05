Trump admires a lot of authoritarians. Viktor Orbn is special

Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbn was the first outgoing head of state to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Now Trump is returning the favor.

Viktor Orbn of Hungary really loves his country and wants the safety of his people, Trump wrote January 3 in an endorsement of Orbns’ candidacy for re-election in the Hungarian presidential race to be held in April or May of this year. He is a strong leader and respected by all.

Early in Trump’s political career, his praise of an authoritarian leader would have raised eyebrows. His admiration for Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un at first upset and infuriated Republicans. But after years of defending despots around the world, Trump’s embrace of authoritarians has become a defining feature of his foreign policy. From Jair Bolsonaro to Orbn, Trump has become the leader of a group of cunning and “soft” authorities who delegitimize elections, demonize the press, and take a xenophobic approach to immigration.

I’ve spoken to authoritarian experts to understand why Trump’s endorsement of Orbn isn’t just more flattery.

Trump is known to have publicly praised authoritarians, from Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoan to Chinese Xi Jinping. Does that say the silent aloud part of the authoritarians is sticking together?

It’s no secret that Trump has a soft spot for authoritarians, and he has already shown his support for autocrats facing re-election. In 2020, Trump backed Polish President Andrzej Duda, who militarized homophobia to fuel his campaign. He continued the practice even after he stepped down and supported Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in October 2021. Brazil is lucky to have a man like Jair Bolsonaro working for them, Trump wrote.

Trump admitted he saw himself in Orbn. According to David Cornstein, who served as US ambassador to Hungary during the Trump administration, the former president compared Orbn to a twin brother when the two leaders met in 2019.

Trump rightly believes that Orbn is fighting the same forces Trump fought in America: democratic institutions, a free press, an independent judiciary, ethical rules, and opponents who always try to insist on democracy and Right wing state. Birds of a feather come together, said Brian Klaas, associate professor of world politics at University College London and author of How to Rig an Election.

Have other former US presidents supported foreign leaders?

Yes. Former President Obama approved Emmanuel Macron in 2017 during the French presidential election which pitted Macron against the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But it is not common practice for a US president to support a candidate in a foreign election after he leaves office.

Are there elements of the Hungarian authoritarian style reflected in Trump’s way of governing?

Bosses learn from each other, Klaas wrote to me in an email. Their textbooks are inspired by similar tactics: attacking the press, demonizing opponents, especially if they are from ethnic or religious minorities, engaging in nepotism and cronyism, undermining the rule of law, stealing, blaming your opponents. for the things you are guilty of, and trying to overturn free and fair elections.

All of this is characteristic of both Orbn and Trump.

What about the GOP more broadly?

The embrace of Hungarian authoritarianism is not confined to Trump. It’s a facet of the GOP, argues David Pepper, former Ohio Democratic Party chairman and author of Authoritarian Labs.

Hungary is a competitive authoritarian country where the facade of democracy hides an autocratic reality. Elections are held, but districts are heavily gerrymandered and postal voting rules favor Orbns supporters. The government controls the national election agency and fills the courts with conservative allies.

Pepper sees similar patterns in the United States. He underlines Ohio, where Republicans in the state legislature pushed to change the electoral process so that judges require party identification of candidates on the ballot. Or Wisconsin and Georgia where Republicans fought to gain control of state election commissions.

Orbn’s hallmark of competitive authoritarianism is a system where they cling to maintaining an appearance of legitimacy while predetermining all outcomes, Pepper said. And that’s, I think, the closest parallel to what we see in so many states, and if those states and people like Trump had what they wanted, what we would see nationally.

It is no coincidence that Hungary shares undemocratic strategies like gerrymandering with the United States. In fact, Hungarian autocrats have learned from the GOP, says Szabolcs Panyi, a Hungarian investigative reporter for the independent Direct36 newsroom.

I think that Orbn learned a lot from Republican policies and also especially from specialists of the Republican image. So it was Orbn who imported and implemented Republican tactics in Hungarian politics, and not the other way around, Panyi said.

Others in Trump’s inner circle have recently been friendly towards Orbn. Tucker Carlson took a trip to Hungary last summer where his interview with Orbn made headlines. What does that say about the GOP and Trumpism right now?

Trump’s support for Orbn ahead of the Hungarian election goes beyond his praise of Bolsonaro or Putin, Klaas argues. The authoritarian Republican base made Orbn something of a folk hero, he said. They created a mock caricature of Orbn as a sort of conservative who defends Western values, rather than a racist, anti-Semitic authoritarian who uses state power to destroy dissent while getting rich steadily.

In August 2021, Tucker Carlson took his viewers to Hungary to show what he claimed to be an example of conservative nationalism. In a full week of coverage and one-on-one interviews with Orbn himself, Carlson praised the immigration crackdown and the pro-family stance that has fostered blatantly homophobic policies.

Visiting the Hungarian capital in September 2021, former vice-president Mike Pence rented Orbns restrictive abortion policies.

Hungary has become the new model for the GOP in terms of racist population policy and electoral autocracy, said Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University and author of Lucid, a newsletter on threats to democracy.

It’s no coincidence, according to Ben-Ghiat, that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the annual gathering of American conservatives, will be held in Budapest later this year.

What is the message that Trump and his entourage are sending?

In a way, Trump also endorses his own brand of authoritarianism, argues Pepper, the former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party.

I think that says they’re all in this form of government, he said. This legitimizes Orbn, but it also legitimizes this form of politics.

Pepper is concerned that U.S. conservatives are taking notes on Orbn’s authoritarian strategy. Tucker Carlsons visit to Hungary, the upcoming CPAC conference in Budapest, and Trump’s endorsement are all signs the Tories are exploring how they can build something here where they have a minority party and a worldview locked in power. by a competitive Orbn-style autocracy.

Hungarians will not be swayed to vote for Orbn because of Trump’s endorsement. So what does this mean for Hungary?

Hungary’s presidential election between Orbn and the opposition is close, but it’s hard to imagine anyone on the fence going to be convinced by Trump’s endorsement. But that doesn’t mean approval is unimportant.

Orbn has few allies in the European Union, and prior to the Trump administration, the Hungarian government was also at odds with the United States. But due to Trump’s public support, Orbn can claim he has allies who share his autocratic worldview, according to Panyi, the Hungarian journalist.

This is material that Orbn and his people can use to fuel their propaganda, saying Oh, even Trump is backing us, Panyi said. He can still present himself as having some kind of support from influential people. But in reality, Trump is no longer in power, he added.

Hungary is a small country with a population the size of Michigan. But the support of a former US president allows Orbn to claim legitimacy and relevance on the international scene. Think of it this way: do you think Trump knows the name of the president of Estonia? Absolutely not. The fact that Trump knows Orbn shows that Hungary is exceeding its geopolitical clout, and Orbn and his supporters will try to exploit that to their political advantage, said Klaas, a political scientist at University College London.

So will Trump’s endorsement add additional votes for Orbn? Probably not. But let’s say the elections don’t go the way Orbn wants them to. By refusing to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. election, Trump has created a roadmap for authoritarians to claim an unfavorable election was rigged. This intimate relationship between Orbn and Trump could set the stage for the Hungarian autocrat to make the same argument, said Orsolya Lehotai, a doctoral student in the policy department of the New School for Social Research. He basically endorses aspects of what happens when a political leader accuses his opponents of cheating with an election, Lehotai said.