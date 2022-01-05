China welcomes role of Prime Minister Imrans in promoting relations, trade





China on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for the importance they attach to bilateral relations and the promotion of trade between the two countries.

China appreciates the Pakistani premier and governments for the importance they attach to bilateral ties and trade promotion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in his remarks. on the launch of the Pakistan-Chinese Business and Investment Forum.

The forum was formed in collaboration with the Pakistan Board of Investment (BOI) and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association to increase Chinese business investment in Pakistan and strengthen business-to-business industrial cooperation.

The Prime Minister said that the establishment of the Forum will improve the ease of doing business between Chinese and Pakistani companies and assured that the government and the BOI are making every effort to remove the blockages in this process and to further facilitate investment. Chinese.

Wang Wenbing said China is happy to see enhanced exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, adding: We will strive to promote investment and trade for the benefit of both countries and people.

He said that China and Pakistan are all-time friends and comprehensive cooperative strategic partners.

With results and fruitful cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important platform and project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he added. .

The spokesperson said that the flagship project has entered an important stage and that in the future the two countries will focus on industries, science and the welfare of the people.

In his tweet, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that, honored by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum is sure to play a very important role. important to promote B2B cooperation between the two countries.

It can be mentioned here that Forum aims to improve the exchange of information and promote communication between companies of the two countries, thus opening up new avenues of cooperation.

