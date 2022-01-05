PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 42,750 crore projects in Ferozepur today

As the Punjab Assembly elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in a big poll in the border district of Ferozepur Wednesday. Besides the rally, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

This project includes a new 27 km wide gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara valued at Rs 410 crore. This rail link will also serve as an alternative route to Jammu and Kashmir connecting the existing Jalandhar-Jammu rail line to Mukerian.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a 100 bed PGI satellite center costing Rs 490 crore which will have ten specialties in Ferozepur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the faculties of medicine in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, which will have 100 seats.

The foundation stone for the 669 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway, costing Rs 39,500 crore, is also being laid. This highway project will cut travel time between Delhi to Katra and Delhi to Amritsar in half and connect four Sikh shrines in addition to the Shri Vaishno Devi shrine.

The list also includes the 77 km Amritsar-Una four-lane project which is under construction at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore and which will connect four other national highways.

PM Modi can also make some announcements to attract farmers and pilgrims. BJP alliance partner Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh called on the Union government to waive visitation fees to the Kartarpur Corridor in addition to simplifying the visitation procedure.

The town of Ferozepur is also likely to witness protests, as nine farmers’ unions decided to oppose the BJP rally.