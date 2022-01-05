Turkish lira falls as inflation hits highest in nearly two decades





Turkish lira and US dollar Resul Kaboglu | NurPhoto via Getty Images The Turkish lira fell again overnight amid growing inflation fears, with markets scarcely trusting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promises that the worst of the country’s economic crisis is over. Inflation in the country of 84 million euros hit a 19-year high of 36.1% for December, the highest in Erdogan’s entire tenure as president. And economists warn it could rise further, thanks to Erdogan’s unorthodox policy of cutting and refusing to raise interest rates, a standard tool used by policymakers to curb rising costs and strengthen local currencies. The pound was trading at 13.36 per dollar on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in Istanbul, already facing a difficult start to the year after losing around 45% of its value against the greenback since the start of 2021, which was its worst year. in two decades. Erdogan unveiled a new bailout last month to strengthen the currency without raising rates, which essentially involves protecting local depositors from market volatility by paying them the difference if the pound falls against hard currencies. exceeds bank interest rates. Critics say the plan is unsustainable, will further deplete Turkey’s already low foreign exchange reserves and is essentially a large hidden interest rate hike. “We have seen time and time again, especially in emerging markets, foreign investors selling the currency, local investors selling the currency when they think the interest rate policy has gotten a bit far-fetched,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Economist at Peninsula Real Estate, based in Dubai. Management told CNBC on Tuesday. “The result of a collapsing currency is inflation. And there really is no escaping it.” The prices of consumer goods are soaring Food and beverage prices in Turkey rose 44% year-on-year, and consumer prices rose 13.58% in December alone, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Some economists predict that inflation will reach 50% by the end of the first quarter of 2022 if Turkey’s monetary policy, seen as woefully lacking in independence and controlled by Erdogan, is not reversed. Goldman Sachs expects it to exceed 40% for most of the coming year. Erdogan, meanwhile, said he was “saddened” by the spectacular surge in inflation. But the president continues to dismiss concerns, saying Tuesday from Ankara that “excessive” price increases are “thorns” and “stones” in Turkey’s path, and that his government will get rid of the “bubble” inflation. Erdogan added that he was determined to place Turkey in the top 10 of the world’s economies. The country’s currency was the worst of all emerging market currencies in 2021. “Shutting off the outside world and imposing capital controls, is not something Turkey is going to do as an exporting economy,” said Payne, referring to measures that some emerging economies have imposed in similar situations. . “There’s no escaping the economics fact on this one,” he said. “Whether President Erdogan changes his mind or how he will change his mind and prove he was right from the start is the interesting thing that we will be watching.”

