Politics
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for several development projects in Punjab today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than 42,750 crores.
These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway; four lanes of the Amritsar – Una section; New Mukerian – Talwara wide gauge railway line; PGI satellite center in Ferozepur and two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister’s constant efforts to improve connectivity across the country have led to multiple national road development initiatives in the state of Punjab. This has more than doubled the total length of the state’s national highways, from around 1,700 kilometers in 2014 to over 4,100 kilometers in 2021, the PMO said.
As a continuation of these efforts, the first stone of two major road corridors will be laid in the Punjab. It will also be a step towards realizing the prime minister’s vision of improving accessibility to major religious centers, he added.
In accordance with the PMO, the 669 kilometer Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway will be developed at a total cost of approximately 39,500 crores. This will cut the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra by half.
The Greenfield Highway will connect the main Sikh religious sites of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra. The highway will also connect key economic centers like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the three / UT states of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir .
The grid of the Amritsar – Una section will be done at a cost of approximately 1,700 crore. The 77 kilometer long section is part of the larger Amritsar to Bhota corridor spanning the longitudinal extent of northern Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, connecting four major national highways, namely the Amritsar-Bhatinda Economic Corridor -Jamnagar, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, North -South Corridor and Kangra-Hamirpur-Bilaspur-Shimla Corridor, PMO said.
This will help improve connectivity to the religious sites of Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town (which is home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib), the PMO added.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new wide gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara, approximately 27 km long, the construction of which will cost more than 410 crores. The railway line will be an extension of the Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk railway section.
It will provide all-weather transportation in the region. This project is also of strategic importance as it will serve as an alternative route to Jammu and Kashmir, joining the existing Jalandhar-Jammu railway line at Mukerian.
The project will prove particularly beneficial for the inhabitants of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Una in Himachal Pradesh. It will boost tourism in the region and facilitate connectivity to hill stations as well as places of religious importance.
In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country, the foundation stone for new medical infrastructure in three towns in Punjab will be laid. The 100 bed PGI satellite center in Ferozepur will be built at a cost of more than 490 crores.
It will provide services in 10 specialties, including internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT and psychiatry-detoxification . The satellite center will provide world-class medical facilities in Ferozepur and surrounding areas.
Two medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur will be developed at a cost of approximately 325 crore each and with a capacity of approximately 100 seats. These colleges were approved in phase III of the center sponsored program “Establishment of new medical colleges attached to district / referral hospitals”.
A total of three medical schools have been approved for Punjab under this program. The college approved at SAS Nagar in Phase-I is already operational.
