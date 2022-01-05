More than 1,000 American public figures helped Trump overturn the election | Donald trump





More than 1,000 Americans in positions of public trust acted as complicit in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election result, participating in the violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 or spreading the big lie that the vote count had been rigged.

The startling figure underscores how Trump’s attempts to undermine the foundations of presidential legitimacy have metastasized in the United States. The individuals who have engaged in arguably the most serious attempt to overthrow democracy since the Civil War have now imposed themselves at all levels of government, from Congress and state legislatures to school boards and other local public bodies.

The discovery that 1,011 people in the public domain played a role in electoral subversion around the 2020 presidential race comes from a new pro-democracy initiative to be launched on Thursday on the anniversary of the presidential race. assault on the Capitol.

The Uprising Index seeks to identify all those who supported Trump in his attempt to retain power despite the loss of the election, in the hope that they can be held accountable and prevented from inflicting further damage to infrastructure democratic country.

All of the more than 1,000 people registered on the index have been invested with the public’s trust, being given official positions and funded with taxpayer dollars. Many are current or former government employees at the federal, state or local level.

Among them are 213 elected office holders and 29 candidates for positions of power in the upcoming elections. There are also 59 military veterans, 31 current and former law enforcement officers, and seven who sit on local school boards.

When the index goes live on Thursday, it will contain a total of 1,404 records of those who played a role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. In addition to the 1,011 individuals, it lists 393 organizations deemed to have played a role. in the subversion of democracy.

The index is the brainchild of Public Wise, a voting rights group whose mission is to fight for a government that reflects the will and rights of voters. Christina Baal-Owens, the group’s executive director, said the index was designed as an ongoing campaign designed to prevent insurgents from performing their duties.

These are the people who silenced the voices of American voters, who organized a valid election and created fraudulent information to try to silence voters. They have no reason to be close to the law or to be able to affect the lives of Americans, she said.

The project was set up with the legal advice of Marc Elias, one of the most influential election lawyers in the United States, who was Hillary Clinton’s senior legal advisor during the 2016 presidential campaign and who led successfully resisting Joe Bidens in blitzkrieg prosecution trumps challenging the 2020 results. Elias told the Guardian the index was urgently needed to prevent history from repeating itself in 2024 or beyond.

We are one, maybe two elections away from a constitutional crisis over electoral subversion, he said. If we don’t recognize who was behind the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, then next time we will be less prepared and it may be successful.

Elias said he sees the index as an example of the kind of vigorous action progressives must take to fight an unprecedented wave of undemocratic legislation emanating from Republicans in the past 12 months. While Trump had reshaped the right to laser focus on elections and win at all costs, Democrats are dispersing their energies among a number of causes of which the protection of democracy was only one, he said. -he declares.

The central theme of the Republican Party today is to undermine free and fair elections. Under Trump, it has become a benchmark within the party, and we cannot let these people win without a fight, because if we do, we lose our democracy.

Those on the index who already hold public office include the 147 members of Congress who opposed certification of the 2020 election results. The list also names many elected to state legislatures across the country, including states like Arizona that were behind Trump’s efforts to steal the election from Biden.

Jake Hoffman, a lawmaker who represents Arizona’s 12th District, wrote to fellow Republicans a day before the U.S. Capitol uprising urging them to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the victory of Bidens. Vice President Pence has the power to delay certification of Congress and ask legislatures in contested states which voters list is appropriate and accurate, Hoffman wrote, reflecting a theory adopted by Trump that was completely refuted.

The week before the insurgency, 17 Arizona state lawmakers wrote to Pence urging him to block the use of any Arizona voter despite multiple counts, then establishing that Biden had won the state by more than 10,000 votes. Among the signatories was Mark Finchem, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives who was in attendance at the Trumps stop the Steal rally in Washington on January 6 and who is now seeking the post of Arizona Secretary of State, the highest election officer who oversees the presidential count.

Among the 59 listed people with military backgrounds is Christopher Warnagiris, who in June became the first active-duty member of the armed forces to be indicted for the assault on Capitol Hill. Despite nine counts of assault and violent entry, he was cleared to continue serving in the training and education section of the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

Public Wise has drawn on a number of public information sources to compile the index, working in partnership with other pro-democracy groups who have added specialist expertise. Partners include American Oversight, a non-partisan organization that has used freedom of information laws to extract information from government agencies that expose participants to the big lie.

The goal is to build a holistic image so that nothing can slip through the cracks and no one can escape, said Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight. We ask: who is this ccd on this email? How much grip is that on a social media account? If we can connect the dots, we can guarantee that the liability can be applied.

Evers said the scariest revelation from the research was that the Jan.6 insurgency was inspired by an ideology supported by those in power. Arizona state lawmakers were involved in the lead-up to Jan.6, and after Jan.6, used their positions to drive the big lie. It sounds cancerous, the attack on democracy has the backing of political, and even government, infrastructure.

A likely charge leveled against the new clue by right-wing individuals and groups is that it is a form of cancellation culture, designed to silence anyone expressing uncomfortable opinions. Baal-Owens rejects any such criticism.

Our call to action is about voting, not doxing, she said, stressing that no private information is included in the index. The call to action is not to show up to that person or chase their child to school, but to allow every registered voter to have an educated way of voting.

The groups behind the index hope it will alert voters to the undemocratic actions of those running for office. According to them, the value of such a record would increase exponentially if Republicans regained control of Congress in this year’s midterm election, which would almost certainly bring Congressional inquiries into the events of the 6th century to a screeching halt. January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/05/trump-capitol-attack-democracy-election-insurrection-index The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos