Trump cancels Jan.6 press conference, speaks at Jan.15 rally in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he has canceled a press conference scheduled for Jan.6, the first anniversary of the violent Capitol Hill protests, and will instead voice his thoughts at a rally in Arizona.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the unselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and bogus news media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, and instead I’ll be discussing many of these important topics at my rally on Saturday, Jan.15 in Arizona, it’ll be a big crowd! ”Trump said in a statement Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 1 (LR) Representative (LR) Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images))

THE MAIN REPUBLICAN CHARGES PELOSI LIMITS ACCESS TO JAN. 6 GOP RECORDS PROBE OF ITS ACTIONS

The statement continued, “What has become increasingly evident to ALL is that LameStream media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms refused requests to attend the National Guard or Army on Capitol Hill Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media will not ask for this evidence, nor will they report the truth!

Trump went on to accuse Democrats on the Jan.6 House Special Committee of a “cover-up” and called Democratic Representative Adam Schiff “devious” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “insane.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: President Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (R) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (C), joined by other committee members, address the media following a ‘a House hearing Special Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

ANA NAVARRO, co-host of “THE VIEW”: TRUMP WAS NOT LEGITIMATELY ELECTED IN 2016, HE GOT “HELP FROM THE RUSSIANS”

The cancellation comes as some Republicans in Congress have expressed concern about the upcoming press conference.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia told Politico. “I guess it depends on what he’s going to say. But the first assumptions are that it’ll be an aggressive statement. I just don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Some Republicans, including Rep. Jim Banks from Indiana, took the opposite stance and urged Trump to hold the press conference.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney / GC Images) (James Devaney / GC Images)

“I’m looking forward to it,” Banks told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night. “President Trump has some important things to say, I can’t wait to hear what President Trump has to say.”

The special House committee investigating the January 6 riot is expected to issue an interim report on its findings by the summer of next year.

The committee reportedly “plans to begin holding public hearings in the new year to tell the story of the insurgency from start to finish while drafting a detailed interim report on its findings by the summer.”

In addition, the committee is considering whether to propose legislative measures to “help prevent valid election results from being overturned in the future”.

The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, interviewed more than 300 testimonies and obtained more than 35,000 pages of documents. The committee also announced more than 50 subpoenas, many of which were challenged.

