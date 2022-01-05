Politics
Boris Johnson pours cold water on Conservative calls to cut VAT on fuel bills
Boris Johnson rejects calls to cut VAT on fuel bills as it will help people who ‘don’t need support’ – despite his vow that its removal could be a Brexit dividend
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to cut fuel VAT
- But he insisted that another way to lower the cost of living would be found by ministers
- Energy companies, Labor and some Tory MPs have pushed to end fuel VAT
Boris Johnson rejected calls to cut VAT on fuel last night as it would help people “who don’t need support” – but insisted ministers would find another way to ease the crisis the cost of living.
The Prime Minister, who once suggested that removing the hated tax on domestic fuel would be part of a Brexit dividend, warned the move could prove to be a “blunt instrument” that would benefit more families most. easy than the needy.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he said he was “not ruling out other measures,” but added: “The difficulty is that you also end up reducing the fuel bills of many people who maybe don’t need support in a direct enough way that we need to give it.
He said the government “must help people in fuel poverty as much as possible.”
Mr Johnson added that ministers “will continue to listen to businesses and consumers on how to cut energy costs.” Energy companies, Labor and some Tory MPs have pressured ministers to remove the 5 percent VAT rate on heating oil this winter.
The tax reduction would cost the Treasury 1.7 billion and reduce the average household energy bill by around 60%.
Boris Johnson rejected calls to cut VAT on fuel last night, but insisted ministers would find another way to ease the cost of living crisis
But with energy prices surging to record highs in recent weeks, Downing Street said there was no guarantee the move would lower overall bills. Several government sources have played down the idea.
The n ° 10 also defended the use of green levies on invoices to finance renewable energies.
Mr Johnson spokesman said: “Exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build a strong and local renewable energy sector to further reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. .
“It is right that we invest in this area and ultimately lower the cost of renewable energy sources while supporting low-income and vulnerable households. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is in talks with energy companies to avoid further huge price hikes.
As energy prices hit record highs in recent weeks, Downing Street said there was no guarantee the move would lower overall bills (stock image)
Experts have warned that the energy price cap could rise by 600 by around 50%, when updated in April. A government source said the price caps had curbed “a tsunami of bill increases.”
During the 2016 referendum campaign, Mr Johnson said leaving the EU would allow the UK to cut VAT on fuel.
At the time, he suggested that “energy bills would be lower for everyone”, adding: “When we vote the holiday, we can remove this unfair and damaging tax.”
Asked about his comments yesterday, he rounded up Labor, saying: “It is slightly ironic that this is now being campaigned by people who genuinely wanted to stay in the EU and are still doing so when it would be impossible to deliver to the EU. within the EU. “
