China reports large drop in lockdown virus cases in Xi’an

BEIJING (AP) China on Wednesday reported a significant drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xian, which has been tightly closed in the past two weeks, which has tested the ability to the city to provide supplies to those confined to their homes.

With the Beijing Olympics starting on Feb.4, China is doubling down on measures to prevent any further outbreaks that could affect proceedings.

People are told to travel in and out of Beijing only if they absolutely need to, and hotels have largely stopped taking new bookings. Athletes, officials and journalists enter an anti-pandemic bubble upon arrival and will stay there until the end of the Winter Games from February 4 to 20.

No fans from outside of China are allowed and most spectators should come from schools, government offices and the military rather than the general public.

Stressing the importance of the event, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited Olympic venues around the capital, including the main media center.

The staging of major international sporting events such as the Winter Olympics will provide an opportunity to strengthen the influence of Chinese culture, the reach of reporting and the nation’s soft power, Xi said. the official Xinhua News Agency.

Concerns about the epidemic add to the controversies that marked the Games over human rights issues in China, with the United States and its close allies announcing a diplomatic boycott. Xi is looking to be nominated for a third five-year term at the helm this year and wants to avoid any developments that could tarnish his reputation.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday announced only 35 new cases in Xian, home to famous terracotta warrior statues as well as major industries, up from 95 the day before.

This marks a steady decline since daily new cases surpassed 100, prompting authorities to keep and in some cases tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes.

Xian has seen more than 1,600 cases but no deaths in its latest wave. That’s a small number compared to outbreaks in other countries, a sign that China’s zero tolerance strategy of quarantining every case, mass testing, and trying to block new infections from across the country. overseas helped it contain major epidemics.

China has also vaccinated nearly 85% of its population, according to Our World in Data. The vaccines have helped reduce the severity of the disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.

The lockdowns, however, are much stricter than anything seen in the West, and they have taken a heavy toll on the economy and the lives of millions of people.

Some complaints were lodged in Xian about food shortages, but authorities defended the measures and pledged to ensure adequate supplies. Some residents receive free food packages, while others order food online.

The authorities did not give a precise date for the lifting of the confinement.

However, the deputy director of the city’s Disease Control Center, Chen Zhijun, said it would come after Xian determined that there was no new transmission among the general population and that the only new cases were involved close contacts of infected people who have already been quarantined.

At least two Xian District Communist Party officials were fired for failing in their duties to control the epidemic, and a third, the head of the city’s big data management office, Liu Jun, was suspended, said. Xinhua reported Wednesday.

This came after the city’s health code system that monitors immunization movements and statuses crashed on December 20 due to high traffic as the number of cases increased, Xinhua said.

Another city, Yuzhou in Henan Province, was taken into custody over the weekend after only three asymptomatic cases were found.

Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the roads, classes have been suspended, and public catering businesses have closed for all but essentials in the city of 1.17 million.

Henan Province reported two new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, although it was not clear whether they were in Yuzhou, where officials said on Wednesday they planned to have 5,000 beds in quarantine sites in A few days. Several other cities in the province have ordered mass tests, closed public places and restricted or suspended intercity travel, although only a small number of cases have been detected.

China has reported a total of 102,932 cases nationwide, with the death toll remaining stable at 4,636.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the population of Yuzhou is 1.17 million, not 1.7 million.