PM Narendra Modi cancels Ferozepur rally and leaves for Delhi





PM Narendra Modi Visit to Punjab Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled the Ferozepur rally due to bad weather. He was due to lay the foundation stone on Wednesday for the PGI Satellite Center in Ferozepur and two medical schools in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. His visit preceded the 2022 elections to the Punjabi Assembly. Preparations were in full swing before Prime Minister Narendra Modis visited Ferozepur, Punjab, to lay the foundation stone for the PGIMER satellite center. However, the rain was a spoiler. Apart from that, PM Modi was supposed to lay the foundation for two medical schools in Punjab at Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Read also | Covid-19: Return of curfew in Punjab, closure of educational institutions Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh were to be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the PGIMER Satellite Center by the Prime Minister, which was scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Read also | Amid upsurge in Omicron cases, Delhi imposes weekend curfew The foundation of the two other Punjab medical schools in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala was to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a combined cost of 650 crore, these two medical schools would prepare for the training of 200 MBBS candidates. These two colleges are expected to be ready within the next 2 years. Highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab: 1:57 p.m. | Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the Ferozepur rally due to “bad weather”. A rally of around 15 to 20,000 people appeared for the event, but heavy rains played a spoiling role. Likewise, the Prime Minister will return to Delhi. 1:20 p.m. | Farmers arrest BJP workers in Kotkapura. BJP flags were thrown in the streets. 12:48 | Amritsar: Farmers protest against BJP workers heading to Ferozepur for Prime Minister Modi’s mega rally. 12:39 | PM Narendra Modi leaves Bathinda for the Ferozepur rally by road. 12:06 , PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bathinda. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal received him at Bathinda airport. 11:30 a.m. | Punjab: Farmers cancel protests in Ferozepur ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. 11:10 | “We do not welcome the killer of our precious lives We do not welcome the one who ruined so many lives We do not welcome the one who saves the culprits and blames the victims #GoBackModi,” said Kisan Ekta Morcha. 10:36 | Two members of the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh ChanniThe staff of Test positive for Covid-19. Punjab CM has isolated himself, so he will skip the event in Ferozepur 10:33 | Shiromani Chairman Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa test positive for Covid-19. Dhindsa said he was traveling to Ferozepur to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, but returned after receiving the test report. 10:00 am | On his first visit to the Punjab since the repeal of agricultural laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ferozepur with the BJP, saying it will be the largest such event ever to be held in the ‘State. 9:20 a.m. | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. In a program in Ferozepur, the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the people. “ 09h00 | PMO tweeted: “Prime Minister Modi will visit Ferozepur, Punjab today. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway, the PGI Satellite Center in Ferozepur and two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. “ -PTC News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ptcnews.tv/pm-modis-punjab-visit-live-updates-pm-to-lay-foundation-stone-of-pgi-satellite-centre-at-ferozepur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos