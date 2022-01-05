As Turkey improves relations with other Gulf states, Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia

Ties between Riyadh and Ankara have deteriorated in recent years, with countries on opposing sides of several regional conflicts and the challenge of Khashoggi’s murder

Prospects for a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Turkey are improving with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement that he will visit Saudi Arabia next month.

“They are expecting me in February. They made a promise and I will be visiting Saudi Arabia in February, ”Erdogan told an anonymous woman who asked about Turkish exporters’ issues with Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of a trade event in Istanbul on Monday.

The visit will be the Turkish leader’s first since the 2018 murder in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi leadership. Khashoggi’s murder has strained the diplomatic, commercial and tourism sectors between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed last year that talks to improve relations with Saudi Arabia are still ongoing through various channels.

Cavusoglu was in Saudi Arabia in May for the first time since Khashoggi’s murder.

Erdogan’s trip comes as inflation in Turkey hits its highest level since Erdogan came to power almost two decades ago, as the pound continues its uncontrollable downward spiral.

A Saudi official at the Foreign Ministry in Riyadh told The Media Line that the monarchy was not happy with the speed of progress in restoring relations between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, suggesting that Riyadh was “resentful” .

“There is a feeling that (UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed) bin Zayed is developing his own regional plan. He is getting closer to Iran, Turkey, Syria. This is all happening without consulting the Saudis, ”the official said.

Relations between Ankara and the other Gulf states have experienced a major thaw recently after years of tension and hostility.

Turkey has sought to mend its barriers with regional rivals including Egypt and Saudi Arabia for the past two years.

In November, bin Zayed, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, made his first visit to Ankara in years, marking the thaw of an otherwise tense relationship.

Meanwhile, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani met with Turkish officials in the same month, stressing that Ankaras had improved relations with the small Gulf state.

“Turkey’s normalization initiative with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries should not be seen in isolation but rather as a comprehensive agreement due to the close ties and similar interests between the Gulf states”, Yusuf Erim, analyst chief politician and editor-in-chief of the Turkish public broadcaster. TRT World, told The Media Line.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE hit rock bottom a year ago, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was considering severing diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi after the UAE normalized its relations. relations with Israel within the framework of the Abrahamic accords negotiated by the United States.

The tension has been fueled by the involvement of the two countries in regional conflicts and the support of opposing warring parties, including in the war in Libya; their quarrels also extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf.

Relations between Riyadh and Ankara have deteriorated in recent years, with the countries standing alongside several regional conflicts.

“The Turkish-Saudi relationship also presents unique challenges such as the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which is an obstacle to the normalization process,” Erim said.

Hussein Ibish, senior resident researcher at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told The Media Line that there are several reasons for the warming of links, one of which is conflict fatigue.

This is the “general de-escalation trend in the Middle East which largely stems from the fact that regional actors have found themselves overwhelmed after a decade of direct and indirect confrontation and conflict,” he said. .

Ibish says the rapprochement has more to do with money than geopolitics.

“Turkey’s need for economic support, especially for the pound, creates an opening through which, as the UAE quickly realized, the Gulf Arab countries could both make wise investments in Turkish assets. and create financial, institutional and infrastructural constraints on Turkey’s incentives to pursue a possible aggressive or hegemonic policy in the Arab world, ”he explained.

This indicates a shared desire to try to resolve issues diplomatically and politically and to avoid further confrontation as much as possible. But that does not mean that these countries are now largely in agreement. They are not, except on the idea that it is better to have a dialogue than an endless confrontation that does not benefit either side in the long run.

However, says Ibish, that doesn’t mean the contentious issues have been fully resolved.

“Of course not. There are still many existing and potential differences. This indicates a shared desire to try to resolve issues diplomatically and politically and to avoid further confrontations as much as possible. But that doesn’t mean these countries now largely agree. They don’t, except on the idea that it is better to have a dialogue than an endless confrontation that does not benefit either party in the long run, “he said. .

Political tensions between the two countries are hampering the flow of goods and straining trade relations between the two Sunni Muslim regional powers, plunging Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed al-Bishi, a Saudi journalist specializing in economic affairs, told The Media Line that the tensions between the two countries are due to Turkey’s aggressive regional policies.

In 2020, the head of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce called for a boycott of Turkish products.

Bishi estimates that Saudi Arabia exported around $ 3 billion worth of goods, mostly petroleum products, to Turkey in 2019, while importing products worth nearly $ 12 billion.

“As discussions between the two regional actors continue, they are progressing at a slower pace with regard to Turkey’s diplomacy with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Either way, I believe the challenges will be overcome as the region’s new dynamics and converging bilateral interests bring the two countries closer together, ”Erim said.

Turkey’s overall exports grew 32.9% in 2021, while the trade deficit fell to $ 45.9 billion, data showed on Monday