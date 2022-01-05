Jokowi: By injecting 282 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Indonesia achieves WHO target





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has said that 282 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been injected into the Indonesian people. According to him, that number has reached the World Health Organization (WHO) vaccination target for 2021. “Indonesia has injected more than 282 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and has reached the WHO 2021 target for the number of people vaccinated at full doses,” Jokowi said, quoted on his Instagram account @jokowi , Wednesday (5/1 / 2022). He said Indonesia was among the five countries with the greatest achievements in vaccination against Covid-19 in the world. Meanwhile, Indonesia is under the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, America, and Brazil. Jokowi calls on all parties to work together so that the WHO vaccination target can be reached by mid-2022. On the other hand, he stressed that Indonesia continues to push for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries. “Joint work must continue to be carried out to achieve the WHO target of 70 percent immunization of the total population of each country by mid-2022,” he explained. “Indonesia will continue to push for equal access to vaccines for all countries so that the world will come out of the pandemic soon,” Jokowi said. Previously, Jokowi believed that speeding up the Covid-19 vaccination was one of the efforts to suppress the spread of the corona virus. For this reason, it is targeting vaccinations against Covid-19 in Indonesia to reach 280 to 290 million doses by the end of 2021. “By the end of this year, we hope it will be 280-290 million,” Jokowi said during a speech at the Kompas100 CEO Forum at Jakarta State Palace on Thursday 18. November 2021. The government has also launched a vaccination program for children aged 6 to 11. The first dose of Covid-19 vaccination for children has now reached 79.6% as of January 3, 2022. During this time, the second dose is injected at 54.8%.

President Jokowi delivered a speech during the release of Banpres for micro-entrepreneurs. In his remarks, Jokowi said the lockdown did not necessarily solve the Covid-19 pandemic.

