LIVE: PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur after farmers block roads: The Tribune India





Tribune press service

Bathinda, January 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his visit to Ferozepur — where he was to lay the foundation stones for several projects —Wednesday. The PM was due to address a rally later, but turned around due to a blockade of the road by farmers. The farmers opposed the visit. Modi, who had landed at Bathinda Bhaisiana Air Force Station, is returning now and will soon be leaving for Delhi, officials said. The Home Office blamed the state government for the security breach. Read also : SAD chief (Sanyukt) Sukhdev Dhindsa tests positive for Covid-19 hours before PM’s rally in Ferozepur 1 lakh pamphlets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur More than 5,000 security personnel to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur today To oppose Prime Minister Modi’s rally, farmers from Amritsar and Tarn Taran leave for Ferozepur It was his first visit to the state in two years. Punjabi Finance Minister Manpreet Badal tweeted a photo of himself welcoming Modi earlier today. “Welcome to the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, on behalf of the government of Punjab for his official visit to Punjab, ”Badal’s tweet said. Welcome of the Prime Minister, Shri arenarendramodi Ji, on behalf of the government of the Punjab on his official visit to the Punjab. pic.twitter.com/ExSEqbZmmz – Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) January 5, 2022 Hours before his visit to Punjab, the prime minister said in a tweet on Wednesday that he looked forward to “being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today”. “During a program in Ferozepur, foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore will be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the people,” Modi said in a tweet. Supporters expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Photo gallery Prime Minister to lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore, including two mega-road corridors to improve accessibility to prominent religious centers and three health facilities in the city border of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Punjab police of stopping buses taking party workers to the rally which the prime minister will later address. Sources said Union Home Secretary Amit Shah had taken it with the Punjab’s DGP. The Punjab Assembly elections are only a few months away. Just hours before his visit, Modi tweeted: “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. During a program in Ferozepur, the foundation for valuable development work of Rs 42,750 crore would be raised, which will improve the quality of life for the people. “ The Prime Minister’s visit is met with opposition from some farmers’ unions. About 10,000 security officers have been deployed to Ferozepur district. LIVE UPDATES

2:10 p.m .: Amarinder Singh addresses a rally 13h55: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns around and cancels visit after farmers block roads 1:01 p.m .: Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, BJP Punjab official Gajender Shekhawat, BJP State President Ashwani Sharma, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa on the Ferozepur rally stage 11:14 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhisiana Airforce station in Bathinda; hosted by the governor and central and state leaders of the BJP. He will head from here to Ferozepur. I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. In a program in Ferozepur, the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the population. https://t.co/5Xpqo1OdAo – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022 — With agencies

